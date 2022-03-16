iPad Air 2022 Review Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts and Coupons Gas Prices 'Halo' on Paramount Plus 'Ms. Marvel' on Disney Plus Release Date
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Early Access Sale: Get 15% Off Rugs Sitewide at Ruggable

Score cool machine washable rugs with dazzling designs right in time for spring.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
ruggable.png
Ruggable

Want to get your hands on nice rugs to put around your house that you can wash easily and replace as needed? Look no further than this Ruggable sale for 15% off sitewide using the code SPRING15

See at Ruggable

Right now, this sale is available for only early access shoppers. To get early access all you have to do is sign up for Ruggable's Spill Club. If you don't want to sign up for early access, you can always wait until March 17 for the spring sale kick off for everyone else.

I've tested Ruggable back in 2021, and received the Impasto Slate Blue rug. Not only did I think it was lovely in person, but it also washed wonderfully. My rug was basically high-end without the hassle of traditional rugs. With this rugs, you can also choose other customizable features to make your rug work for you including color (on select rugs), size and padding.  

Specialty rugs including Marvel, Disney and Star Wars aren't a part of this deal. But, there are so many rugs from all kinds of styles and prices that you can grab that you won't miss a thing. If you're curious about Ruggable's top sellers, check this list out: