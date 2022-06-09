We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Save 30 Beans on GE's Stylish Drip Coffee Maker, Down to $49 Right Now

Plus, find more GE appliances at a deep discount, including blenders, toasters and a tilt-head stand mixer.

GE drip coffee maker
If you dig coffee in the morning and tend to opt for sleek, modern design, GE's 12-cup classic drip coffee maker would be a natural fit on your countertop. The stylish electric coffee maker is on sale, down to $49 right now on Best Buy and Amazon. That's a cool $30 off the sticker price.

Oh, and speaking of cool, if you desire the occasional iced coffee (during these warm months, for instance) the GE has brew strength settings so you can churn out a strong cup that will maintain its flavor integrity even when a little ice melts into it. 

GE small appliances of all sorts are on sale at Amazon in case you're already set up with a coffee maker you love. A multipurpose immersion blender is down to to $49 (save $20), and GE's small-yet-mighty five-speed blender is just $79 (normally $119).

Shop the full GE small appliance sale here and snap up some new kitchen gear to start your summer off on a tasty tip.

