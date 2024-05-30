Don't Panic if Your Dog Snacks on Cicadas This Summer. Here's What to Know

My sweet, dumb dog is addicted to eating cicadas. Every year, for the last five years she's graced this planet, my dog has scarfed down all of the cicadas that emerge all summer long, only to yack them up both dead and alive in our living room. Due to her proclivity, she isn't permitted to go outside during cicada season without strict human supervision.

One year, after she had been puking pretty regularly all summer long, my parents and I watched her dig up, chase down and practically inhale several cicadas in our backyard. As soon as we curbed her cicada habit with some pretty extreme supervision, the puking magically stopped... until she got into even more cicadas.

So far this summer, my parents have yet to report any cicada-snacking. They also told me that there haven't been too many cicadas coming up where they live. So, it's yet to be seen what sort of damage she'll do once the emergence really kicks off.

For the longest time, I thought this was simply a bizarre trait unique to my pup, but with a massive emergence of cicadas hitting 17 states this summer, I've learned that a penchant for snacking on cicadas is pretty common for dogs.

I know firsthand how scary it can be the first time your dog eats a cicada, and if your pet happens to have a taste for an emerging brood, you may be worried about what could happen if they consume too many.

Although I'm pretty experienced with what to do when my dog eats cicadas, there's always more I can learn to better care for my dog. I spoke to two experts to find out everything you need to know about dogs eating cicadas. Read on to find out what you need to know about keeping your pet healthy this summer.

2024's double cicada emergence

This year's emergence is set to be one of the most massive of cicadas that the US has seen in recent years. This is because two broods of cicadas will be emerging concurrently this spring. Brood XIX, also known as the Great Southern Brood, and Brood XIII, the Northern Illinois Brood will be emerging at the same time in May of this year.

Now, you don't need to worry about double emergencies becoming a regular occurrence. The last time a double emergence like this happened was back in 1803. The two broods that will be emerging this spring are Brood XIX, also known as the Great Southern Brood, and Brood XIII, the Northern Illinois Brood.

The Great Southern Brood emerges every 13 years and will begin to emerge in May and last until mid-June. The Northern Illinois Brood that is emerging is on a 17-year cycle and will also begin to emerge in May.

This means that from May to mid-June, cicadas will be taking over a whopping 17 states. If you live in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin -- you'll be in for a summer full of cicadas.

Eating cicadas (in moderation) isn't going to hurt your pup SureFlap

So… are cicadas dangerous for dogs to eat?

No, cicadas are not venomous or poisonous, nor do they bite or sting. These seasonal pests are simply loud and annoying. There's nothing you really need to worry about when it comes to you or your pets' safety.

However, that doesn't mean that you should let your dogs go wild eating cicadas each summer. According to American Kennel Club veterinarian Jerry Klein, you really need to fret only if your pet begins acting strange. "The shells can cause, potentially, some gastroenteritis" and, "in a worst-case scenario … could potentially be a blockage."

Gregory Lawson, from NC State's College of Veterinary Medicine, recommends considering a vet trip "if the dog seems depressed, like is unusually quiet, less responsive than normal" or if the dog is salivating at an extreme level.

In my experience, I have never had to take my dog to the vet, even after she's eaten multiple cicadas. She has typically thrown up and had a bit of a sensitive stomach for a couple of days after she's really gone to town on cicadas, but she has never exhibited any of the symptoms that Klein and Lawson mentioned.

Klein recommends observing your pet for any abnormal behavior, particularly if your pet is repeatedly vomiting and is unable to hold any water down, and recommends calling your veterinarian if you have any questions or concerns.

