Don't Break Your Dishes: Here's How to Properly Pack Them Ahead of a Move

No matter how hard we try and how far in advance we plan and pack, it always feels like something goes wrong during a move -- a box gets lost, our furniture doesn't fit into the truck, we break a treasured bowl or plate.

While I can't ensure that your entire move will be picture perfect, I can tell you that there are tips and tricks you can follow so that your dishes are properly packed away, preventing any breakage as you transport your valuables to your new home.

With the right packing materials and enough preparation (and some guidance on what packing materials you definitely don't need), you can pack your kitchen all by yourself without breaking a thing.

And as you prep for your move, here's where you can find free cardboard moving boxes and the best apps to help make your move.

What packing materials do I need for my dishes?

The no. 1 thing everybody needs for packing dishes is packing paper -- not newspaper, according to Voyo Popovic, founder and CEO of Piece of Cake Moving & Storage. Newspaper is too thin, and it can leave ink marks on your belongings, Popovic told CNET. Packing paper, on the other hand, is much sturdier and can not only be used to wrap individual items, but also act as a buffer between packed items.

If you have a large kitchen, consider getting a mix of 15 to 20 large and medium boxes (cardboard or plastic, whichever you prefer). Small kitchens will be just fine with 10 to 15, Popovic said. Packing tape, two to three rolls of packing paper, markers and plastic cling wrap (yes, the stuff you wrap your food in) are all you need.

What packing materials should I avoid for packing dishes?

When asked about unnecessary packing materials you can ditch while you pack up your kitchen, Popovic advised against specialty dish dividers and dish boxes. "If you know how to properly pack dishes, dish boxes aren't necessary. They're a useful guide to a DIY mover, but experienced movers will do just fine with packing paper and a sturdy box or moving bin," he said.

General guidance for packing dishes

While packing up your kitchen, be sure to individually wrap each item. For more fragile items, consider wrapping them two or three times to prevent breakage. "It may seem easier and less time-consuming to wrap several together; however, that creates an opportunity for them to bump up against each other and get damaged," Popovic said.

As you put your wrapped dishes into boxes, avoid overpacking them, which makes them prone to breaking. "The most common reason dishes break during a move is because they are incorrectly packed and overstuffed into boxes," Popovic said. Keep the weight of non-fragile boxes under 30 pounds and the weight of fragile boxes under 20, he said.

Packing in a way that prevents dish breakage takes time. Popovic advises starting packing a few weeks ahead of your move -- one to two should be perfect. Begin with the kitchen items you don't regularly use every day, and pack away your essentials a few days ahead of your move. Pack up one cabinet or cupboard at a time, so as to not overwhelm yourself with the entirety of your kitchen clutter.

How should I pack plateware?

Line the inside of your moving box with packing paper and place scrunched up pieces of packing paper on top. Popovic says this acts as a cushion for your plates and bowls.

Place each plate or bowl on top of packing paper on a flat surface. Fold a couple sheets over the plate or bowl, then put your next plate or bowl on top of it, continuing until you have four wrapped plates or two bowls. To keep the stacks intact, wrap with cling wrap. Place your plates horizontally in your box.

How should I pack glasses, mugs and cups?

Start the same way you would wrap plateware by lining a box with packing paper and scrunching up extra packing paper on the bottom of your box. Begin by wrapping up the delicate part of the glass with packing paper -- whether that's the stem or a handle. Then place the glass in the middle of your packing paper, wrapping it up and folding a couple of sheets over it.

Stand your glasses up in the box and put some additional scrunched up paper on top for an extra layer of protection. Don't put any heavy item on top of your glasses that could cause them to break.

Once all your kitchen items are packed away, don't forget to label them appropriately. If a box is fragile, label it clearly, so you or your movers will know to be careful with it in transit.

Pack a special box with essential dishes and kitchenware

As you pack up your kitchen in the days or weeks ahead of your move, consider the items you will use up until the very last day before you make the move, and the ones you'll need on hand right as you move in. Reserve and label a box for these expert-approved items that you can easily locate. Those include:

A set of cutlery, glasses, plates and bowls for each member of the house

Essential cooking utensils, like chef's knives, spatulas or wooden spoons

A general use frying pan or skillet and a medium-size pot for boiling water

Cleaning products including a sponge or a brush

For more moving tips, here's how to save money during your move and how much you should tip your movers.