Do it yourself for less: Save up to 44% off tools from Workpro, EverBrite and more today

Stock up and grab the things you need for specialty projects and household repairs. Tool bags, drills, wrenches, utility knives and more are included in this one-day deal, with Amazon marking down prices on select items from brands such as EverBrite, Workpro and Mossy Oak by up to 44% off. You can find the right tool to support you no matter what.
With over 65 items included in today's deals, it's worth checking out the entire selection of offers. However, we've pulled a few select highlights to get you started:
- Workpro cordless drill and impact driver 20V kit: $80 (save $20)
- Workpro cordless angle grinder 20V kit: $64 (save $16)
- Workpro cordless drill driver 20V set: $56 (save $15)
- Mossy Oak field dressing hunting kit: $45 (save $26)
- Workpro cordless reciprocating saw 12V: $40 (save $10)
- Workpro 2-in-1 nail gun and crown stapler: $32 (save $8)
- Workpro home tool kit (100 pieces): $26 (save $11)
- Workpro magnetic screwdriver set (16-piece): $24 (save $6)
- Goldblatt trim puller: $20 (save $12)
- Workpro wide-mouth tool bag (16-inch): $19 (save $11)
- Workpro pliers set (6-piece): $18 (save $5)
- Workpro bucket tool organizer: $17 (save $11)
- Workpro adjustable wrench set (3-piece): $16 (save $4)
- Workpro contour gauge and angle measuring kit: $16 (save $4)
- Mossy Oak bowie knife and fire starter set: $16 (save $15)
- Workpro universal folding lug wrench (14-inch): $13 (save $5)
- Workpro folding utility knife (3-pack): $12 (save $6)
- EverBrite LED flashlight (6-pack): $11 (save $7)
- EverBrite 2-in-1 mini lanterns and flashlights (2-pack): $9 (save $6)