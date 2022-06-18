Do It All With This 9-Piece Ergonomic Pliers Set for $8

No matter what project you're undertaking, it's important to have the right tools for the job. Any homeowner should have a basic set of general-purpose pliers on-hand so that you can tackle a variety of tasks that crop up while performing everyday maintenance around the home.

That's why the is such a great option. Whether you're looking to tighten bolts, cut wire, remove pins or something else altogether, if you invest in this set of ergonomic pliers, you'll have an assortment of mini and full size pliers to assist. It's 60% off right now at Walmart, meaning you'll pay just $8 for the whole set. That's less than $1 per tool.

This pliers set includes everything you'll need for those DIY fixes around the house, including:

6-in. Long Nose Pliers

6-in. Diagonal Cutting Pliers

6-in Slip Joint Pliers

8-in Groove Joint Pliers

Mini Long Nose Pliers

Mini Diagonal Cutting Pliers

Mini Needle-Nose Pliers

Mini End Cutting Pliers

Mini Linesman Pliers

These pliers are constructed from drop-forged steel, so they're built to last. They also feature heavy-duty double-molded grips that minimize slippage and increase comfort, so you can handle tough jobs that may take time. With both cutting and gripping jaws, this set of pliers is an ideal kit to keep on-hand for hassles and projects around the home, and they make a great gift for just about anyone.