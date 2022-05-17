Ditch Your Traditional Heavy Vacuum With 43% Off the RoboVac G30 Edge

Not too long ago, robot vacuums were mostly a novelty that you would show off to guests, not a practical household appliance. But the technology has come a long way since then, and these days a robot vacuum can be a big help when it comes to shortening your weekly to-do list. And it doesn't have to break the bank, either. This powerful Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge typically sells for $349, but right now Amazon has it on sale for just $200, a 43% discount. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, so you may want to act sooner rather than later as it could switch off at any time.

The RoboVac G30 Edge doesn't just clean by bouncing haphazardly around your home, missing large portions of the floor or even entire rooms. It's equipped with Eufy's Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 technology and dual gyroscopes to generate a logical and efficient path through your house to prevent missed spots. It boasts a powerful 2,000 Pa of suction, as well as an edge brush, to handle any and all debris on both carpet and hardwood floors, and is excellent if you've got a furry friend who's a heavy shedder. You can control it using the companion app, which allows you to set cleaning schedules, clean specific spots or even control it manually. It also includes two boundary strips that you can use to set "no-go" zones, and it features a drop sensor to avoid any tumbles down the stairs.