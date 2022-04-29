Ditch the Deep Fryer With $49 Off This Large GoWise Air Fryer Toaster Oven

There's a reason that air fryers are so popular right now. They're fast, convenient and are a much healthier alternative to traditional frying methods. And if you can find one on sale, they're plenty affordable, too. If you're looking to see what all the fuss is about, then now's your chance. Through May 6, StackSocial is offering $49 off this large , which you can pick up for just $100 right now.

Read more: 7 Tips for Using an Air Fryer

With its larger 11.6 quart capacity and eight preset cooking functions, this GoWise USA fryer is versatile enough to handle just about any cooking job you might throw at it. It can be used to fry, roast, dehydrate or even as a rotisserie oven with enough space to cook a whole chicken. Plus, it comes with all the accessories you need, including a rotisserie rod, rotisserie cage, a drip pan, three mesh trays and more. And you can remove both the door and the mesh heating element to make clean-up a breeze.