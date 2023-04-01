How Did I Not Know About Spray-On Dish Soap Until Now?

Dawn dish soap spray is a very welcome addition to my kitchen. David Watsky/CNET

Whenever someone's washing dishes in the movies or a cartoon strip, it's done in a sink filled to the top with hot, foamy water. As a real-life human man without a built-in dishwasher, I can say I've never approached cleaning cookware or plates that way.

My method includes vigorous scrubs with a soapy sponge under a stream of hot water and a healthy spritz with the spray nozzle. The tricky part is keeping liquid soap in the mix since a sponge only holds onto it for so long. An elegant drizzle helps, but so much of those soap squiggles get washed away and wasted down the drain. And then there's the messy business of grabbing that slimy bottle of liquid soap to reapply again (and again).

Enough already, I say! And the good people at Dawn listened, and answered with a brilliant upgrade to this daily household product that we all thought was fully formed. Dawn's Powerwash Platinum dish spray is new (ish) to the market and solves the problems above with a "technology" that's been right in front of our eyes the entire time.

How does Dawn dish spray work?

One perfect plume of dish soap headed for every square (round?) inch of my filthy skillet. David Watsky/CNET

With Powerwash, you spray a mist of dish soap onto your dishes and scrub, or let it sit for a few if you need some time to muster the courage after cooking or eating (where my soakers at?) and then start scrubbing 'em down. The thin soapy liquid is dispersed uniformly across the dishes or pans so you won't need to worry about spreading the love. If you need more, there's no cap to flip or bottle to turn upside down; just grab the stuff and spray some more.

I found this soap far more efficient than liquid soap and just as good at cutting grease. It's tricky to prove, but I know dispensing the soap in spray form wastes less total product, which is good because it's a smidge more expensive than traditional liquid soap. What's more, the replaceable spray nozzle transfers from bottle to bottle, so you're only buying refill bottoms chock full of beautiful dish spray.

How much does dish spray cost?

A Powerwash bottle and one refill sell for about $8.50 on Amazon. Amazon

A Dawn Powerwash starter kit with one refill included costs about $8.50 on Amazon. Refill bottles go for about $4 each and are sold in packs of two, four or six (currently on sale!). I'm not much of a scent seeker-outer but there's an apple and pear fragrance in addition to the standard fresh scent.

Listen, when I started my week I didn't think I'd be thinking this much about washing dishes either, but here we are. Doing dishes will never be fun, but Dawn's new dish spray takes a bit of the edge off. Frankly, that's just too good not to share.

