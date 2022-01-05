Dash's clever breakfast gadgets are all on sale right now

Deal Savings Price









Dash makes some extremely smart kitchen gadgets with an eye towards design. Several of the brand's small appliances that specialize in breakfast fare are on sale at Amazon, including the signature egg cooker, down to $17, and an extra-wide toaster with a viewing window for $40. If you're into those sous vide egg bites for an easy, healthy breakfast, Dash has a small countertop machine designed to make them, and it's also down to just $25 during the flash sale.

Shop the and Dash over to Amazon to upgrade your breakfast routine on the cheap.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This egg cooker looks like it fell off of a spaceship. It'll make eggs just how you like them -- hard-boiled, poached, medium -- perfectly each time, and in seconds. See Brian Bennett's full CNET review of the little egg maker here. Read our Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review.

Dash If you love those pillowy and protein-packed egg bites at Starbucks, you'll love this Dash machine that makes them for you at home. This version makes four bites but you can nab the six-egg bite maker for $40.

Dash This smartly designed toaster has wide slots to toast thick bread and bagels. It also has a viewing window so you don't have to guess when your slices of rye or whole wheat are perfectly golden brown. Like all Dash's stuff, it's got a slightly retro look and is available in a few fun colors.

Dash A griddle may not be right for everyone, but if you frequently cook a big breakfast for the gang, you'll be glad to have this simple nonstick surface to grill home fries, scramble eggs, cook bacon and whatever else is on the morning menu.