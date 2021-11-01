Cut the hassle out of holiday cooking and save 50% on the Instant Pot Lux

Instant Pot

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, counter space is about to become a precious commodity. Luckily, Instant Pot has dropped the price of its Lux 6-in-1 multicooker by a staggering 50%. Originally $140, Instant Pot is currently letting the 8-quart Lux model go for only $70 on its website.

The Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 is, as the name suggests, six essential kitchen gadgets in a single compact package. The Lux is simultaneously a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté-er, slow cooker and warmer. It comes with 12 different modes, allowing you to cook anything from soups and stews to a full brisket with the simple push of a button. Additionally, the Lux has a delay start timer, so you can simply toss in the ingredients, set the timer and come home to a hot, fresh and delicious meal ready exactly when you need it.

While Brian Bennett found Lux's preset programs a little unpredictable in his CNET review, if you don't mind a little recipe experimentation and tinkering, at $70 this multicooker is still a steal. For reference, the 8-quart model currently sells for a whopping . If you're looking to ease the stress of holiday hosting, the Instant Pot Lux has got your back.