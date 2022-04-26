Cut Cords and Clean Better With Up to 42% Off Shark Robot Vacuums

Shark

Solve spring cleaning in a snap, without the hassle of manual labor. Programmable robot vacuums can cut the chore down to practically nothing so that you can better spend your time on the things that really matter. Upgrade your setup and make the process of vacuuming easier by taking advantage of deep discounts on during today's one-day sale at Amazon. Score your own self-cleaning smart robovac for up to 42% off, with prices starting as low as $300. These offers expire tonight (April 26).

If you've been thinking about updating your vacuum cleaner, now is a great time to get a smart model that can cut down your to-do list. Both Shark robovacs currently on sale have powerful suction that can tackle dirt, dust, debris, pet dander and hair from bare or carpeted floors. Both vacuums also come with advanced navigation for home mapping and can be pre-scheduled to clean whenever is most convenient right from the app, or activated through voice commands.

For $300, you can grab the Shark AI Robot vacuum with self-cleaning capability and on-demand UltraClean mode, to get deep into your carpets. Or for just $50 more, you can get the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL. The bagless base holds up to 45 days worth of debris, allowing you to check and empty your vacuum less often, freeing you up to take care of other important tasks. Save time, money and effort by trusting your workload to a robot vacuum today.