Cuisinart's top-rated bread machine is 55% off (save $110)

Cuisinart

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Bread makers have been a hot item over the past few years but inventory has been an issue. When the pandemic hit, it seems everyone and their brother started making loaves of rye, sourdough and country white. Manufacturers seem to be caught back up on stock to meet the steady demand, and we even found a top-rated Cuisinart automatic bread maker on sale, . That's $110 off the sticker price and $40 less than we found it elsewhere.

We haven't tested this model yet, but we've scoured the verified-purchase reviews and the Cuisinart gets high marks. Choose from a variety of crust colors and loaf sizes, and employ the 12 preset programs to make your favorite bread. Just load it up with the ingredients, hit the switch and the bread maker does the rest. A lid window allows you to monitor the process.

This makes an excellent gift for the bread lover on your list and you can snag it at 55% off right now.

Read more: Best bread machines for home bakers in 2021