Snag a colorful set of Cuisinart knives for just $13

You may not know how bad your knives have become until you get your hands on a freshly sharpened blade. If you've been hacking away with a drawer full of dull knives, you can fix the issue in a hurry and for very little money. A snazzy set of six Cuisinart kitchen knives with matching blade guards is on sale at Amazon for just $13 down from $50.
This isn't a high-end set by any stretch, but if it's a quick fix you're after or basic blades for a budding chef, second home or RV, this set should do the trick and it's within a few bucks of its all-time low price. For more advanced kitchen weaponry, check out our list of the best chef's knives in 2021.
The discounted Cuisinart blade bundle includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. Each comes with its own protective blade guard to keep them sharp (six knives plus six guards being a "12-piece set"), even in the dreaded drawer. These ceramic-coated knives from trusty kitchen brand Cuisinart get very solid marks in buyer reviews, with new owners loving their sharpness (definitely a plus for knives) but also their comfort as you hold them.
First published last year. Updated with new deal details.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.