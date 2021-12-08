Save $17 on Crock-Pot's warming lunchbox and make everyone at work jealous

Crock-Pot

Sometimes on a frigid day in January, only a hot lunch will do. If you're big not a fan of the microwave, Crock-Pot makes a handy lunchbox version of its signature slow cooker to warm your hot food for work or school. The (normally $40). This makes an ace gift for anyone who is back in the office or student headed back to school after winter break.

The design is simple with a tight-locking lid and metal insert that pops out to be washed after. Just plug it into an outlet when you get to work and within a few hours, your stew, soup or last night's leftovers will be piping hot and ready to go.