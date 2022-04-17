7 Cool Lunchboxes in 2022

Everybody needs a good lunchbox -- not just the kids. Whether you bring your own meals to the office or need something grab-and-go ready for picnics or road trips, these are some of the best lunchboxes that are practical and seriously cool.

From high-tech and modern mesh to clever, quirky and nostalgic, there's a cool lunchbox, bag, backpack or tote for every preference and personality. Eating lunch, whether at work or school, doesn't have to be boring. Check out plenty of options below.

Amazon Oh, look at all the pretty colors. We never thought our lunch bag would look like it came straight from the Museum of Modern Art, but we're certainly not complaining. Sometimes food can be a work of art so why shouldn't your lunch tote? If you're looking for an insulated lunchbox, this collection of insulated neoprene bags features plenty of prints designed by German artist Monika Strigel. Keep your hot food hot or cold food cold for up to four hours in this lightweight and machine-washable pack. A bonus: Its sturdy handle makes this lunch tote easy to carry around.

Amazon This is the bento box equivalent to what one might wear to a hip gallery opening in Chelsea: minimalist cool, simple, chic and functional. Black is always in fashion and so is this durable and dishwasher-safe bento box. Easy stackable bento containers means no more squished food when you use this lunch container.

Etsy While this brown reusable linen lunch bag may be void of all the bells and whistles or insulation of others, it is simple, straightforward and sturdy. This reusable pack works well for both an adult lunch or for your kids' lunch. A great reusable utilitarian lunch container option for carrying your fresh food from point A to point B during your lunch hour.

Amazon This durable lunch bag features an insulated interior looks like something you might have waited in line to buy at a Madison Avenue boutique. You can easily sling this insulated bag over your shoulder, and it'll definitely ensure that you and any lunch products purchased stay cool or piping hot. It even has an outside pocket for stashing an extra pack of fruit snacks or almonds, you know, for lunchtime emergencies.

Amazon It's an inarguable fact that The Beatles are one of the best bands of all time. It's also an inarguable fact that a yellow submarine-shaped lunch pail is objectively cool. This cute lunch pack is a perfect conversation starter for sure. (If you're into that sort of thing.)

Amazon This adorable Panda is actually a stackable bento box. The different containers and compartment sections let you easily pack and separate your different hot and cold foods, from yogurt to soup, which is perfect for picky eaters -- both adults and kids -- who don't like things in their packed lunch to touch and need to fit both snacks and meals into one vessel. Perfect for school or work.

Amazon Made from food-grade stainless steel, these chic, simple and sleek bento box-style lunch canisters are customizable depending on what each meal looks like from day to day and how much you need to pack. This stainless steel lunchbox option is durable, easy to clean and lightweight to carry for daily use.

