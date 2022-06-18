Cook All Your Favorites and Save 70% Off This Digital Air Fryer -- Today Only

Whether you want to make healthier choices in the kitchen or you want to avoid the mess of traditional frying methods, air fryers are a good idea. Not only are air fryers a terrific way to enjoy some of your favorite fried meals without the added fat and calories, but meals can often be prepared faster, and clean up is practically hassle-free with most models.

Because of their rising popularity, you can find some really great deals on air fryers if you shop around. Right now Best Buy has slashed the price on its by $70, bringing the price to a budget-friendly $30. However, you must act quickly, because this offer expires tonight.

This fryer can roast, bake or fry a wide variety of foods and has a temperature range from 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. You can set the timer for up to 60 minutes at a time, but it also features an auto-shut off timer, so if you get busy and don't notice the time, you won't have to worry about overcooking your food. It even has a keep warm function that will hold your food at your chosen temperature so that it's ready to go when you are.

The digital control panel makes this fryer more convenient than analog options. It even has 10 preset functions: Toast, pizza, french fries, steaks and chops, fish and shrimp, chicken, cake, rotisserie, dehydrate and preheat. Its stainless steel exterior makes it easy to clean, and the basket and pan are both dishwasher safe, so you can pop them out and toss them in the dishwasher, allowing you time to relax instead of spending the entire night cleaning up.

