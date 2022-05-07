Coffee Enthusiasts Can Save Big On Makers, Carafes, Espresso Machines, Grinders and More

If you're like me, you get your morning going and put a little pep in your step with that tried-and-true staple, coffee. It's a tradition going back for ages, and if you need a new coffee-making setup, Woot has you covered. From now through May 13, save up to 68% off new and refurbished coffee and espresso makers, coffee in capsules, k-cups and bags, electric kettles and more.

and espresso machines are discounted up to 35%, with a large, if you want to entertain for just $240, so you can froth your milk, brew strong and make a mug of the good stuff. Ninja's two standouts on the list, the for $100 and the , which is down to $80, are both refurbished but still impressive machines. The cold-brew coffee makers , with a at half price for $19. Brim rounds out the list with 68% off its with a reusable filter for only $13.

There are three great grinders from , and that come in hot at up to 50% off, to face the daily grind with one of your own. And if you're not much of a coffee enthusiast, you can still get your morning buzz with two selections of electric kettles discounted up to 30% off. The from Brim and the from Ovente let you leaf the beans behind. With these offerings from Woot, you can kick off your day with a cup of brown joy without breaking the bank.

Read more: Best Coffee Subscriptions and Clubs for 2022