Cleanup in the Dyson aisle: Save up to $120 on vacuums and fans

Dyson has a well-deserved reputation for making elegant, well-engineered gadgets that perform at the top of their class. But the brand also tends to tip the scales when it comes to prices, clocking in higher than most of its competition. If you've been waiting for a sale to get a Dyson, your wait may be over: Right now, Dyson has discounted a handful of its popular vacuums and fans. You can save up to $120, depending upon which model tickles your fancy.

All the vacuums are on sale now through April 27, and the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool fan deal should be good through May 1. As always, of course, this is only while supplies last.

Dyson Dyson's V7 Absolute usually sells for $350 and is currently marked down to $300. When you add it to the cart, you also get about $75 worth of accessories, and shipping is free. All in all, not a bad deal. The battery runs for about 30 minutes per charge and the hygienic bin empties without handling the dirt. You get the 2-in-1 stick vacuum, soft roller head, motorhead and mini motorhead, dusting brush, combo tool, crevice tool, docking station and charger.

Chris Monroe/CNET Dyson's V8 Absolute usually sells for $450 and is currently marked down to $380. And after adding it to the cart, you also get $75 worth of accessories along with free shipping. One of the biggest improvements in the V8 is battery life: the V8's battery runs for about 40 minutes of "fade-free" power per charge. You get the 2-in-1 stick vacuum, direct drive cleaner head, soft roller head, mini motorhead, dusting brush, combo tool, crevice tool, docking station and charger.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dyson's V10 Absolute usually sells for $550 and is currently marked down to $450. When you add the V10 to the cart, you also get $75 worth of accessories as well as free shipping. The Cyclone V10 Absolute delivers a full hour of runtime on a charge and features three power modes. This package includes the 2-in-1 stick vacuum, a torque drive cleaner head, soft roller head, mini motorhead, dusting brush, combo tool, crevice tool, docking station and charger.

Dyson Dyson's Ball Animal 2 usually sells for $600 and is currently marked down to $500. When you add it to your cart, you also get $100 worth of accessories and free shipping. The Ball Animal 2 is a powerful upright vacuum, which Dyson says offers the strongest suction of any of its models. The ball-head design makes turning and navigating easy, and this corded vacuum doesn't need to worry about running down the battery. This package includes the vacuum along with a half-dozen accessory tools.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool fan originally listed for $670 but is marked down to $550 while supplies last, with free shipping. This combo gadget filters the air while heating or cooling -- it's app-enabled, has a bladeless design and HEPA air filter.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.