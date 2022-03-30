The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Delayed PlayStation Plus Adds Tiers 4th COVID Shot What Is Alopecia? 'Moon Knight' Review Verizon Customers Receive Spam Text Messages From Their Own Numbers
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Chop chop! Grab a 3-Cup Food Chopper for $12 Right Now

Save $28 on Bella's 3-cup food processor and save your hands from a whole lot of grunt work.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
screen-shot-2022-03-30-at-9-24-26-am.png
Bella

For any habitual pasta sauce or soup makers out there, you know the most laborious part of those recipes is the chopping. Onions, carrots, celery, garlic, herbs -- you know the drill. A food processor or food chopper takes care of most of that grunt work with the push of a button. Unless you're regularly cooking for hoards of people, you'll probably want a fairly compact machine and Bella's 3-cup food processor is on sale for a mere $12 at Best Buy for today only. 

See at Best Buy

For that cheap, it seems worth it just to give it a whirl even if you're not sure a food chopper fits into your cooking routine. Plus, it won't take up much space in the cupboard. I haven't personally tested this model but there are no red flags in the buyer ratings. In fact, it gets pretty high marks in over 575 reviews. 

Read more: Best chef's knife for 2022