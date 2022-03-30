Chop chop! Grab a 3-Cup Food Chopper for $12 Right Now

Bella

For any habitual pasta sauce or soup makers out there, you know the most laborious part of those recipes is the chopping. Onions, carrots, celery, garlic, herbs -- you know the drill. A food processor or food chopper takes care of most of that grunt work with the push of a button. Unless you're regularly cooking for hoards of people, you'll probably want a fairly compact machine and is on sale for a mere for today only.

For that cheap, it seems worth it just to give it a whirl even if you're not sure a food chopper fits into your cooking routine. Plus, it won't take up much space in the cupboard. I haven't personally tested this model but there are no red flags in the buyer ratings. In fact, it gets pretty high marks in over 575 reviews.

