A large digital air fryer is 50% off -- today only

Chefman

If your kitchen is still missing an air fryer, you're missing out on the simplest, fastest way to make a quick snack that doesn't suck. Right now, an 8-quart digital air fryer by Chefman is down to $70 at Best Buy. That's 50% off the sticker price and $30 cheaper than we usually find a digital model of this size.

I use my air fryer almost every day and if you've got kids who eat loads of frozen snacks like chicken fingers, tater tots and french fries, you're going to wonder how you ever lived without one. Air fryers don't require any preheat time and use convection (fast, hot, concentrated heat) to create a crispy, fried-like outer shell without the use of messy, unhealthy oil. This unit has more than enough cooking capacity to feed a family or game-day crew and there's even a handy viewing window to watch your food's progress -- something most air fryers don't have.

This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen for an 8-quart digital air fryer, and Best Buy will ship the for free. in case you prefer to buy it there.