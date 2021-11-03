Check out this 20-piece nonstick cookware and bakeware set for $160 (save $240)

Manufacturer

With the holidays right around the corner, it's a great time to spruce up your kitchen with some new cookware. Granite Stone Diamond's 20-piece mineral and diamond-infused nonstick cookware and bakeware set is on sale for $160. You can get this set from a lot of retailers, but Belk's price today is the lowest by far. The variety of pots and pans make this a great kit for someone looking to replace worn out cookware or for someone just starting off.

This set offers the variety and versatility needed for creativity in the kitchen, coming fully equipped with:

2 fry pans

1 square pan

3 pots

1 Dutch oven

1 deep pan

1 steamer and basket

1 muffin tray

1 square bake pan

1 cookie tray

1 round bake pan

1 loaf pan

No oils are necessary, which makes healthy cooking easy. Everything included is oven safe to 500°F and is dishwasher safe. The extra-thick, nonstick coating is very durable, scratch-resistant and metal-utensil safe, making it easy to use and clean. It looks sharp, too, with a modern, speckled exterior available in multiple colors.