Facebook shuts down facial recognition system Microsoft Loop Zoom tests ads on free plan Beats Fit Pro review Morbius trailer Google Doodle welcomes Day of the Dead
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Check out this 20-piece nonstick cookware and bakeware set for $160 (save $240)

Simplify the holidays with a cookware set featuring everything you need for big gatherings and daily use.

download

20-piece mineral and diamond-infused nonstick cookware and bakeware set. 

 Manufacturer

With the holidays right around the corner, it's a great time to spruce up your kitchen with some new cookware. Granite Stone Diamond's 20-piece mineral and diamond-infused nonstick cookware and bakeware set is on sale for $160. You can get this set from a lot of retailers, but Belk's price today is the lowest by far. The variety of pots and pans make this a great kit for someone looking to replace worn out cookware or for someone just starting off. 

See at Belk

This set offers the variety and versatility needed for creativity in the kitchen, coming fully equipped with:

  • 2 fry pans 
  • 1 square pan 
  • 3 pots
  • 1 Dutch oven 
  • 1 deep pan
  • 1 steamer and basket 
  • 1 muffin tray
  • 1 square bake pan 
  • 1 cookie tray
  • 1 round bake pan
  • 1 loaf pan

No oils are necessary, which makes healthy cooking easy. Everything included is oven safe to 500°F and is dishwasher safe. The extra-thick, nonstick coating is very durable, scratch-resistant and metal-utensil safe, making it easy to use and clean. It looks sharp, too, with a modern, speckled exterior available in multiple colors.