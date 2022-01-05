CES 2022: Roborock's new dream machine mops, vacuums and cleans itself. But there's one huge catch

Enlarge Image Roborock

CES

What's even more useful than a robot vacuum and mop that cleans itself? How about one that senses carpets, too. That's exactly what the new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra does. Announced at CES 2022, this $1,400 product represents the current pinnacle of automated floor care -- at least on paper.

At its core is the S7 MaxV robotic vacuum cleaner, which navigates through rooms while removing solid dust and debris. The machine's mopping pad, however, is what makes it unique. When the S7 detects carpets it automatically raises the pad out of the way. This means it won't mop in areas it shouldn't.

Completing the system is the Ultra dock, which doesn't just charge the robot's battery. The base also empties the S7's dustbin and cleans its mop pad for you. It's a similar system to the $1,549 Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni. Also unveiled at CES, the Omni can also vacuum, mop and clean itself.

The Omni can't match the S7 MaxV Ultra's sophisticated mop, though. The Omni can vacuum and mop hard flooring simultaneously but will avoid your carpets. To vacuum carpets, you first have to physically remove the robot's mopping attachment. The S7's prowess as a vacuum shouldn't disappoint either. The standard model is our current pick for the best midrange robot vacuum.

Roborock S7 MaxV Utra at a glance