Celebrate Houseplant Appreciation Day with a free snake plant from The Sill

You might not have known that today is Houseplant Appreciation Day, but that doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the savings that it brings. The Sill is a plant-lovers dream, with plants, pots and botanicals that you can have delivered right to your doorstep. In celebration of Houseplant Appreciation Day, The Sill is offering a chance to grow your collection with a free snake plant when you purchase either a Grant or Hyde planter. The offer is only valid for 24-hours, and expires tomorrow, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. EST.

Both planters are available in two sizes, small and medium. When you purchase one, a snake plant of the same size will automatically be added to your cart. Both planters are available in five color options, black, blush, cream, mint and terracotta, but some are already beginning to sell out. The Grant planter does not have drainage holes, while the Hyde planter does, as well as a matching saucer for overflow. The snake plant itself is a succulent with upright leaves, and is featured in The Sill's easy-care collection for its low-maintenance nature. It's a great bundle for any first-time plant parents out there looking to start their collection.