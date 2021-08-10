Bye bye, frosé. Creamy whipped lemonade is all the rage. How to make the hit frozen beverage today

David Watsky/CNET

Whipped lemonade is the sip of the summer and it's been taking over the internet of late. Not unlike its more caffeinated predecessor, Dalgona Coffee, whipped lemonade is fun to make, tasty to drink and looks pretty fabulous on your social feed. It's a frothy, milky, zesty spin on the classic summer thirst-quencher we all love. And best of all, it's pretty darn simple to make.

Plus, whipped lemonade recipes abound and the basic recipe lends itself to all sorts of creative interpretation. You can make a boozy whipped lemonade for your next 21+ hang or serve up a kid-friendly version with fresh fruit or other fun flavors mixed in.

My TikTok-loving 12-year-old clued me into this tangy and viral frozen drink trend -- as she so often does -- and now I can't stop making the stuff. So let's get into it. I'll walk you through how to make whipped lemonade before summer melts away.

What's the story behind whipped lemonade?

Whipped lemonade is a frothy, creamy, blended mix of fresh lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream and ice. I'm a blend-a-holic and this pucker-inducing beverage seemed like a perfect foil for the sticky summer days we find ourselves in.

When I heard about this viral drink, I scurried over to the bodega to pick up the necessary ingredients, all of which are easily obtained. I'd seen some dumbed-down versions that use powdered lemonade in place of the fresh lemon and condensed milk, but those didn't sound nearly as appealing. I also made my whipped cream from scratch because it's fairly simple and, honestly, there's just no comparin'.

David Watsky/CNET

What's the recipe?

For the basic whipped lemonade recipe, all you'll need is:

3 cups of ice

2 cups of whipped cream (store-bought or homemade)

1/4 cup of sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

Vanilla extract (if making whipped cream)

Granulated sugar or sugar substitute (if making whipped cream)

1. If you're making your own whipped cream, beat 1 cup of whipping cream (or heavy cream) with a tablespoon of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract in a cold bowl or cocktail shaker until peaks appear. I used a handheld for this, but a manual whisk or works too. Set aside in the fridge.

2. Combine ice, condensed milk, fresh lemon juice and 1 cup of the whipped cream in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy with no ice chunks left.

3. Pour into a glass and top with the remaining whipped cream. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

4. Lower sunglasses and enjoy.

Is whipped lemonade as good as it sounds?

Honestly, it was fantastic, akin to a lemony creamsicle, and it took just 15 minutes from start to finish (mostly whipping the cream and juicing lemons). I don't love super sweet things but I do love me some sour, so I cut down on the sugar in my whipped cream and used about 25% less sweetened condensed milk than the recipe I found called for. It was still plenty sweet but not overbearing. I could -- and did -- finish the entire thing.

I also didn't splash any vodka, Bourbon or tequila into this batch of whipped lemonade, but there's no telling what'll happen the next time my blender comes out. Fresh or frozen berries would also make a nice addition to this summer-friendly drink.

Thanks, TikTok. Don't ever change.

Read more: Best blenders of 2021

For more TikTok trends, here's how to make your own TikTok Duet and how to make a Picrew avatar of yourself. Also, did you know that TikTok now lets you post videos up to 3 minutes long?