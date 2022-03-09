Buy One Harry & David Gift Basket, Get Another One Half Off

Everything Apple Just Announced Antarctica's Most Famous Shipwreck Found Apple's iPhone SE is $429 iOS 15.4 Arrives Next Week 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' tweets classic greeting More Free COVID Tests
Robin Mosley
Who doesn't enjoy a gift basket stuffed with delicious treats? I know I do. But when it comes to gourmet gift baskets, the price is usually high enough to make you second guess your purchase. No guessing required here, because this BOGO deal at Harry & David is a bargain. Until March 11, when you use the promo code BOGO50, you'll receive half off your second gift basket. 

All qualified gift baskets must be labeled with the "buy one, get one 50% off" tag and both items must be in the cart before checking out to get this deal. The springtime mini sweets tower, priced at $20, includes 3-ounce milk chocolate-coated cherries and a range of chocolate truffles in flavors such as coffee, raspberry and almond. At the other end of the price spectrum, the gourmet prime rib feast for $230 features ready-to-cook prime rib, black truffle green beans, maple-glazed acorn squash and more.

Somewhere in between the prices of these gift basket prices you'll find charcuterie and Harry & David's famous pears. Plus, select gifts come with the option of pairing wine such as cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, merlot and others to create the ultimate gift basket for any occasion.