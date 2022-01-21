Busy cooks, grab an 8-quart multicooker for $55 during this one-day sale

Insignia

Prepare for whatever life throws your way with one of the most versatile meal makers money can buy. This multifunction pressure cooker and slow cooker features a 24-hour timer that allows you to schedule and delay cooking time so your food is ready when you need it to be. There is even a keep warm preset so that if there are delays in your schedule, you can still feed the crew (and yourself) a hot meal. At 8-quarts, this multicooker has the capacity to prepare large portions. Grab it now and save more than 50% on the

Make soup, roasts, chicken, potatoes, vegetables, rice and even cakes in a multicooker that can seemingly do it all. The Insignia features 12 preset cooking functions including slow cook, sear, saute, vegetable and steam. The multi-cooker comes with handy accessories including a measuring cup, rice scoop, soup ladle, cooking stand and condensation collector. The stainless steel exterior is easy to wipe down and the nonstick pot is dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze.

Compare this model to . They feature mostly the same functionality but will cost you around double this one-day sale price at Best Buy.