Busy cooks, grab an 8-quart multicooker for $55 during this one-day sale

Save $65 and plan meals around your own schedule with this convenient kitchen workhorse.

This $55 multicooker does all the heavy lifting when it comes to mealtime. 

Prepare for whatever life throws your way with one of the most versatile meal makers money can buy. This multifunction pressure cooker and slow cooker features a 24-hour timer that allows you to schedule and delay cooking time so your food is ready when you need it to be. There is even a keep warm preset so that if there are delays in your schedule, you can still feed the crew (and yourself) a hot meal. At 8-quarts, this multicooker has the capacity to prepare large portions. Grab it now and save more than 50% on the snag the Insignia 8-quart digital multi cooker for just $55

Make soup, roasts, chicken, potatoes, vegetables, rice and even cakes in a multicooker that can seemingly do it all. The Insignia features 12 preset cooking functions including slow cook, sear, saute, vegetable and steam. The multi-cooker comes with handy accessories including a measuring cup, rice scoop, soup ladle, cooking stand and condensation collector. The stainless steel exterior is easy to wipe down and the nonstick pot is dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze. 

Compare this model to Instant Pot's 8-quart cookers. They feature mostly the same functionality but will cost you around double this one-day sale price at Best Buy.