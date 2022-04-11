Breathe Easier With Over $100 Off This Westinghouse Air Purifier

Westinghouse

If there's one thing this pandemic has taught us, its the importance of keeping our air clean. Proper ventilation is a good place to start, but to truly clear out dust, bacteria and other impurities, you'll need an air purifier. This midsize is designed for medium to large rooms at home or in the office, and right now you can snag it for just $195, $105 off its original price. And if you need to cover a more substantial area, the larger , which is $70 off from the usual price.

The Westinghouse 1701 is equipped with a HEPA, or high efficiency particulate air filter, along with Westinghouse's nano confined catalytic oxidation technology for medical grade air filtration. So along with filtering out detritus like dust, pet dander and allergens, it also clears out bacteria and viruses with 99.95% efficiency. It's designed for rooms of 200-300 square feet, so it's perfect for living rooms, bedrooms or around the office. And at just 10 pounds, it's light enough to easily move between rooms as needed. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, meaning it could switch off at any time in the coming days, so it may be worth it to act sooner rather than later if you're hoping to pick one up at this price.

