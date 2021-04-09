Make that bread (literally) with a $60 bread machine on sale now

Bella

Everyone and their aunt seemed to be making loaves upon loaves of bread during the early days of the pandemic -- or at least they pretended to on social media. If you missed the bread-making boat but still covet freshly made sourdough, multigrain and country wheat, I've got good news. A well-rated Bella 2-pound bread maker is on sale at Macy's right now, marked down $40 to just $60 -- the lowest price of the season. A similar Bella bread machine went down to $55 in a flash sale at Best Buy last week but, besides that, this is about as cheap as you'll find a real-deal bread maker with solid reviews.

While we haven't had a chance to test the Bella bread machine yet ourselves, we dug into the ratings and verified-purchase reviews both on Macy's, Best Buy and other vendors that sell the model. Owners of the small appliance rave about how it's "easy to use," the "perfect size" and most importantly, how "the bread came out perfectly."

The Bella makes a fresh loaf of bread from start to finish in under two hours and with minimal effort. We're talkin' just dumping in the ingredients and pressing a few buttons. You can even choose the crust color with three easy presets and there's a large viewing window to keep an eye on the bake. This model includes a nonstick removable bread pan, removable paddle, measuring spoon and pan hook.

Macy's will ship the Bella bread machine for free, usually within the week. Or choose free in-store pickup and grab it later today, pending inventory.

