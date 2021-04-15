You won't need much dough ($55) to snag this well-rated bread machine

Bella

Everyone and their aunt seemed to be making loaves of bread during the early days of the pandemic -- or at least they pretended to on social media. If you missed the bread-making boat but still covet fresh sourdough, multigrain and country wheat, I've got good news. A well-rated is on sale at Best Buy right now, marked down from $150. It's the lowest price we've seen for a real-deal bread maker with solid reviews but it's only for today.

While we haven't had a chance to test the Bella bread machine yet ourselves, we dug into the ratings and verified purchase reviews both on Best Buy and via other vendors that sell the model. Owners of the small appliance rave about how it's "easy to use," the "perfect size" and most importantly, how "the bread came out perfectly."

The Bella makes a fresh loaf of bread from start to finish in under two hours and with minimal effort. We're talkin' just dumping in the ingredients and pressing a few buttons. You can even choose the crust color with three easy presets and there's a large viewing window to keep an eye on the bake. This model includes a nonstick removable bread pan, removable paddle, measuring spoon and pan hook.

Best Buy will ship the Bella bread machine for free, usually within the week. Or choose free in-store pickup and grab it later today, pending inventory.

Read more: Best bread machines for home bakers in 2021