Pay Just $12 for a Big Bundle of Japanese Snacks (Normally $50)

If you ever explored the world of global snacks, you'll quickly discover that Japan has an edge over the competition. Bokksu is my absolute favorite snack box service -- seriously, I'm obsessed -- and the brand is currently running a major Presidents Day deal on a Japan Crate snack pack bundle that you don't want to miss.

Score a box of 18 premium Japanese snacks and drinks for $12.49 -- that's a whopping 75% off the normal price of $50 and a total savings of $38.50. Bokksu has a subscription option, but this is a one-time order. No subscription or commitment is required.

So what's included in the box?

You'll find 18 sweet treats, most of which can't be found here in the US. Enjoy some taiyaki chocolate, cider soft cream candy and mini strawberry snacks. The Bokksu premium crate is available during the brand flash sale for a wildly low price. The snack crate makes an excellent gift for a sweet snack lover, young or old. Nearly all of the snacks I've tried from Bokksu are excellent, and exploring new and interesting treats and flavor combos is half the fun.

To get your $12 snack bundle, you'll need to hit a minimum order of $30 on any order, but there are plenty of other deals and discounts to help hit the minimum. If you spend more than $50, you'll save yourself on the $10 shipping cost. beyond the discounted snack box, which is our top pick from the sale, there are dozens of snacks available at a big discount like strawberry Kit-Kats, salty seaweed rice crackers and Tokyo ramen noodle snacks (um, yes please.)

