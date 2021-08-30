Snatch a Bodum French press coffee maker for 30% off right now

Bodum

Using a French press coffee maker has some distinct advantages over a drip machine. For one, it'll save you a serious counter space since a French press is about the size of a large jar. You can also easily sling your French press along for camping trips or an Airbnb. French press purists also contend that coffee filters remove oils and flavors from the beans so a French press method results in a fuller taste. If you've felt the urge to go French, you can snatch a sleek down to $28 on Amazon.

When CNET's Brian Bennet tested French presses recently, this exact model found its way onto our list of the best for brewing strong, well-balanced and richly flavored coffee and having a classic, eye-catching look. The Bodum is 34-ounces (a little more than 4 cups) which is a great size for a household with two coffee drinkers and comes in black at the sale price.

And if you're an iced coffee drinker, snatch up the Hyperchiller for $25 (also on Amazon) and get full-flavored French press coffee chilled in under 60 seconds without watering it down.

