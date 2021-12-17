Bissell's CrossWave vacuum just had a massive price drop

Bissell

Odds are you've seen the Bissell CrossWave before, whether at a friends house in or in an advertisement. This all-in-one vacuum is designed to work well on hard surfaces and area rugs, and right now you can get one for the best price we've ever seen. It normally sells for around $300, but this and if its in stock near you and you do an in-store pick up, you can save an extra $5.

To get the discount, you'll need to add the coupon code GET40 to your cart before checking out. This drops it from the online price of $257 down to $154. To make the deal even sweeter, Kohl's is offering $30 in Kohl's cash with the purchase. You can use that towards anything else that Kohl's sells, but it's not valid until Dec. 25.

The CrossWave all-in-one vacuum is perfect for those who have lots of floor space that is hard surface, whether it's tile, hardwood or laminates. You can keep them looking and feeling clean with ease, and if you have a bunch of area rugs around you can use this on that as well. It has a moisture-control trigger to ensure you don't use too much cleaning solution and overwet your rugs and with just the flip of a switch you can move between hardwood and area rug modes on the vacuum.

Be sure to take advantage of this hefty discount today, before the time runs out and you're stuck paying closer to full price for it.