Big savings on Small Business Saturday

While big-box retailers like Walmart and Best Buy might be your first stop when it comes to Black Friday shopping, they're not the only ones getting in on the big holiday savings. Small Business Saturday is a great chance to spread the love to some smaller companies that might not have the resources to compete with the big names, and shop some truly unique items you can't just grab off the shelf at any store. We've pulled togethers some of our favorite products from small(er) businesses that are on sale today below. Most of these are "direct to consumer" vendors, along with a handful using Amazon storefronts.

20% Off Fly by Jing

Fly by Jing A little bit of sweet and a whole lot of spicy, this Sichuan chili sauce is as versatile as you are creative. Its great on eggs, pizza, noodles and even ice cream, as long as you're not afraid of a little heat. A perfect gift for the gourmand in your life.

Up to 50% off Happy Socks

Happy Socks Feel like you're walking on Abbey Road every day with this box set of collectable Beatles socks. It comes with 6 pairs of socks and features some iconic and groovy designs.

20% off Ooni Pizza ovens

Ooni This sleek, minimalist pizza oven lets you cook up delicious wood-fired pizzas in your own backyard. Weighing just over 20lbs, it is a great, less permanent option than a massive clay or concrete oven and can still reach temperatures of up to 950° F for hot and crispy homemade pizzas in just minutes.

25% off BioLite Camp Gear

BioLite The FirePit+ features a battery that is charged by the heat of the fire and can be used to power your USB devices as well as an internal fan that can be used to adjust the size of your fire. While it's not exactly designed for trekking, it's still plenty mobile, and was named our best portable fire pit of 2021.

Amazon Launchpad and Handmade

Amazon probably isn't the first place you'd think to shop when it come to small businesses, but the online mega-retailer is using its platform to help some smaller shops get their products out there. You can shop some great items from small creator on both the and page on Amazon's website. Here are some favorite picks from the bunch that are on sale today.