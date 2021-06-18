Best Prime Day vacuum deals so far: Save on Roomba, Shark, iRobot, Dyson and more

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, but while it hasn't officially kicked off there are already a few great deals on cordless and robot vacuum cleaners. We've pulled together the best early specials we could find, including some big discounts on products from Shark, Samsung, Dyson and iRobot. So If you're looking at your carpet right now and thinking, "It could be cleaner," you're right. Check the best deals out below.

Amazon The Shark IQ robot vacuum usually costs $600 but for Prime Day 2021 Amazon is taking $173 off, so you can get it for $427. That's not bad for a robotic vacuum cleaner that connects to Wi-Fi or your phone and can empty its own dustbin.

Amazon This popular robot vacuum already had a low price. But Amazon has now cut the $200 Coredy Robot Vacuum's price down to $176. It's a basic model that cleans automatically and comes with a remote control.

Samsung The Samsung Jet 70 cordless vacuum cleaner usually costs $400. Right now though you can scoop one up for $299, a tidy savings of $101. This stick vac also comes with a rechargeable battery that's also removable, so you can swap in a new one in the future.

For a limited time add code DADSGIFT15 for an additional 15% off your order to bring your price on a brand new Dyson V7 down to $200. Dyson is known for it's top notch design and though this model is a few years old, if the specs fit your needs, you can't really go wrong.

Shark Walmart is offering this reasonably priced Shark Robo-vac and mopping all-in-one model, which features row-by-row cleaning, voice control through Alexa or Google assistant, and can do simultaneous vacuuming and scrubbing for hard floor surfaces. At a current sale price of $339, it's down from a normal price of $479 and $10 less than we've ever seen it.

iRobot This robot vacuum cleaner offers some of iRobot's most advanced features, including automated bin emptying, but at a lower price than iRobot's higher-end models. It's currently marked down from its normal price range of $540-600, though we've seen it priced as low as $400 during a few Amazon sales this past year.

Amazon Usually priced at $300, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max already has a modest price tag for a robot vacuum cleaner. For Prime Day, though, Amazon has dropped the cost by another $100. For $200, this gadget vacuums both carpets and hard flooring, connects with phones via Wi-Fi and works with Google Assistant.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop: $360 Save $240 (with clippable coupon) Roborock With multi-floor mapping and Alexa voice control, Roborock's S6 gets consistently good customer reviews for it's vaccuuming, and though the mopping sounds lighter-duty than a dedicated mop would be, this model can pick up more dust and grime than a vacuum alone. With the clippable $20 coupon factored in, the S6 is priced as low as we've ever seen it.

Roborock Normally priced at $430, this Wi-fi connected robovac with multi-level mapping and no-go zones has never dipped lower than this current sale. By clipping the additional $20 off coupon you can bring the sale price down from $330 to $310. The model boasts strong suction good for homes with pets.

iRobot The Roomba S9 Plus currently ranks at the top of our best robot vacuum list here at CNET, and though it's currently on sale for $950 at several spots around the web, if you're interested in a robo-mop as well, there's a great promotion at Best Buy offering an extra 10% off a "total floor care" package when you purchase the Roomba S9 Plus along with iRobot's Braava Jet M6 model, for a total of $1,170 after all promotions, at a savings of $380 off normal pricing on these models.

Expired or out of stock



