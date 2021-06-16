Best Prime Day vacuum deals so far: $172 off a Shark and more

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, but while it hasn't officially kicked off there are already a few great deals on cordless and robot vacuum cleaners. We've pulled together the best early specials we could find, including some big discounts on products from Shark, Samsung and iRobot. So If you're looking at your carpet right now and thinking, "It could be cleaner," you're right. Check the best deals out below.

Amazon The Shark IQ robot vacuum usually costs $600 but for Prime Day 2021 Amazon is taking $173 off, so you can get it for $427. That's not bad for a robotic vacuum cleaner that connects to Wi-Fi or your phone and can empty its own dustbin.

Amazon This popular robot vacuum already had a low price. But Amazon has now cut the $200 Coredy Robot Vacuum's price down to $176. It's a basic model that cleans automatically and comes with a remote control.

Samsung The Samsung Jet 70 cordless vacuum cleaner usually costs $400. Right now though you can scoop one up for $299, a tidy savings of $101. This stick vac also comes with a rechargeable battery that's also removable, so you can swap in a new one in the future.





iRobot Usually $800, the iRobot Roomba i6 Plus is now $75 off. This robot vacuum cleaner connects to Wi-Fi, can be controlled through your phone and works with Alexa. And thanks to the included CleanBase charging dock, the vacuum empties its own dustbin, too.

Amazon Usually priced at $300, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max already has a modest price tag for a robot vacuum cleaner. For Prime Day, though, Amazon has dropped the cost by another $100. For $200, this gadget vacuums both carpets and hard flooring, connects with phones via Wi-Fi and works with Google Assistant.