Google's first store opens MacKenzie Scott's big donation Apple TV Plus free trial period shrinks Pink Floyd disses Zuckerberg Last-minute Father's Day gifts Amazon Prime Day's early deals
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Prime Day vacuum deals so far: $172 off a Shark and more

Ahead of Prime Day 2021, Amazon already has a few discounts available on cordless and robot vacuum cleaners.

Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, but while it hasn't officially kicked off there are already a few great deals on cordless and robot vacuum cleaners. We've pulled together the best early specials we could find, including some big discounts on products from Shark, Samsung and iRobot. So If you're looking at your carpet right now and thinking, "It could be cleaner," you're right. Check the best deals out below.

Shark IQ robot vacuum cleaner

Save $173
Amazon

The Shark IQ robot vacuum usually costs $600 but for Prime Day 2021 Amazon is taking $173 off, so you can get it for $427. That's not bad for a robotic vacuum cleaner that connects to Wi-Fi or your phone and can empty its own dustbin.

$428 at Amazon

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Save $24
Amazon

This popular robot vacuum already had a low price. But Amazon has now cut the $200 Coredy Robot Vacuum's price down to $176. It's a basic model that cleans automatically and comes with a remote control.

$176 at Amazon

Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

You save $101
Samsung

The Samsung Jet 70 cordless vacuum cleaner usually costs $400. Right now though you can scoop one up for $299, a tidy savings of $101. This stick vac also comes with a rechargeable battery that's also removable, so you can swap in a new one in the future. 

$299 at Best Buy


iRobot Roomba i6 Plus

Save $75
iRobot

Usually $800, the iRobot Roomba i6 Plus is now $75 off. This robot vacuum cleaner connects to Wi-Fi, can be controlled through your phone and works with Alexa. And thanks to the included CleanBase charging dock, the vacuum empties its own dustbin, too.

$725 at Amazon

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max

Save $100
Amazon

Usually priced at $300, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max already has a modest price tag for a robot vacuum cleaner. For Prime Day, though, Amazon has dropped the cost by another $100. For $200, this gadget vacuums both carpets and hard flooring, connects with phones via Wi-Fi and works with Google Assistant.

$200 at Amazon
Prime Day 2021
Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day: Watch before you shop
4:29