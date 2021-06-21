Prime Day deals Roku sale Father's Day Google Doodle Super Mario Game & Watch Father's Day How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
Best Prime Day vacuum deals: Save on Roomba, Dyson, Shark and more

Prime Day is here. Amazon, Best Buy and eBay already have discounts available on cordless and robot vacuum cleaners.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and there are already a few great deals on cordless and robot vacuum cleaners. We've pulled together the best specials we've found so far, including some big discounts on products from Shark, Samsung, Dyson and iRobot. If you're looking at your carpet right now and thinking, "it could be cleaner," you're right. Check the best deals out below.

Prime Day 2021

Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

Save $150
Dyson

Dyson's Animal model vaccums are highly regarded and the V7 is a good value at this sale price, especially when compared to similar but newer models (like a V15) at more than twice the cost. The offer is only good for Saturday -- see the countdown clock at the link for specifics. Check lower on the list for another great Dyson handheld model offered at eBay.

$250 at Best Buy

Shark IQ robot vacuum cleaner: $429

Save $171
Amazon

The Shark IQ robot vacuum usually costs $600, but for Prime Day 2021 Amazon is taking $171 off, so you can get it for $429. That's not bad for a robotic vacuum cleaner that connects to Wi-Fi or your phone and can empty its own dustbin.

$429 at Amazon

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $141

Save $59 (with clippable coupon)
Amazon

This popular robot vacuum already had a low price. But Amazon has now cut the $200 Coredy Robot Vacuum's price down to $141 (with clippable coupon). It's a basic model that cleans automatically and comes with a remote control.

$141 at Amazon

Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $299

You save $101
Samsung

The Samsung Jet 70 cordless vacuum cleaner usually costs $400. Right now though you can scoop one up for $299, a tidy savings of $101. This stick vac also comes with a rechargeable battery that's also removable, so you can swap in a new one in the future.

$299 at Best Buy

Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $200

Save $130 with code DADSGIFT15

For a limited time add code DADSGIFT15 for an additional 15% off your order to bring your price on a brand-new Dyson V7 down to $200. Dyson is known for its top-notch design and though this model is a few years old, if the specs fit your needs, you can't really go wrong.

$200 at Ebay

Shark AI Vacmop Robot Vacuum and Mop: $339

Save $140
Shark

Walmart is offering this reasonably priced Shark Robo-vac and mopping all-in-one model, which features row-by-row cleaning, voice control through Alexa or Google assistant, and can do simultaneous vacuuming and scrubbing for hard floor surfaces. At a current sale price of $339, it's down from a normal price of $479 and $10 less than we've ever seen it.

$339 at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus: $450

Save $150
iRobot

This robot vacuum cleaner offers some of iRobot's most advanced features, including automated bin emptying, but at a lower price than iRobot's higher-end models. It's currently marked down from its normal price range of $540-$600, though we've seen it priced as low as $400 during a few Amazon sales this past year.

$450 at Best Buy

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max: $200

Save $100
Amazon

Usually priced at $300, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max already has a modest price tag for a robot vacuum cleaner. For Prime Day, though, Amazon has dropped the cost by another $100. For $200, this gadget vacuums both carpets and hard flooring, connects with phones via Wi-Fi and works with Google Assistant.

$200 at Amazon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop: $360

Save $240 (with clippable coupon)
Roborock

With multifloor mapping and Alexa voice control, Roborock's S6 gets consistently good customer reviews for it's vacuuming, and though the mopping sounds lighter-duty than a dedicated mop would be, this model can pick up more dust and grime than a vacuum alone. With the clippable $20 coupon factored in, the S6 is priced as low as we've ever seen it.

$360 at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation: $310

Save $110 (with clippable coupon)
Roborock

Normally priced at $430, this Wi-Fi connected robovac with multilevel mapping and no-go zones has never dipped lower than this current sale. By clipping the additional $20-off coupon you can bring the sale price down from $330 to $310. The model boasts strong suction, good for homes with pets.

$310 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba S9 Plus and Braava Jet M6 robo-mop combo: $1,169

Save $150 solo or $380 off if purchased with a iRobot's Braava jet M6 robo-mop
iRobot

The Roomba S9 Plus currently ranks at the top of our best robot vacuum list here at CNET, and though it's currently on sale for $950 at several spots around the web, if you're interested in a robo-mop as well, there's a great promotion at Best Buy offering an extra 10% off a "total floor care" package when you buy the Roomba S9 Plus along with iRobot's Braava Jet M6 model, for a total of $1,169 after all promotions, at a savings of $380 off normal pricing on these models.

$1,169 at Best Buy

Expired or out of stock

iRobot Roomba i6 Plus: $725

Save $75
iRobot

Usually $800, the iRobot Roomba i6 Plus is now $75 off. This robot vacuum cleaner connects to Wi-Fi, can be controlled through your phone and works with Alexa. And thanks to the included CleanBase charging dock, the vacuum empties its own dustbin, too.

$725 at Amazon