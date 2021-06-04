Deal Savings Price

























The best online deals on kitchen gear and cookware are often here today, gone tomorrow, so we're keeping tabs on the biggest discounts and daily deals the web has to offer. Amazon Prime Day is now officially locked in for June 21-22, but that doesn't mean you have to wait three long weeks to score a tasty bargain. I mean, who doesn't love a good deal? Especially a kitchen or cookware deal that makes cooking, chopping, blending or baking that much easier.

Certain small appliances, cookware and kitchen gadgets tend to go on sale more than others, but we're keeping an eagle eye on all the big retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Macy's, Target, Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table and others, to make sure nothing slips through the cracks. Keep an eye out for price drops on Instant Pots, air fryers and Keurig coffee machines, along with discounts on Vitamix blenders, stainless steel and nonstick cookware, handy kitchen gadgets, kitchen knives and more.

Below you'll find the best early Prime Day kitchen and cookware deals available now. Be sure to check back often as we'll be updating this list with the latest and greatest bargains.

Zero Water You're not likely to find this top-rated home water filtration system any cheaper than this.

AeroGarden These indoor pod gardens are all the rage, and AeroGarden is leading the way. It's a self-contained growing system that provides water and light via LEDs, so you can sit back and enjoy fresh herbs, lettuce, chives and cherry tomatoes. This is as low a price as we've seen for the six-seed-pod garden.

Bella Pro This is a lot of air fryer for not a lot of money. The Bella has 8 quarts of cooking capacity to keep the whole gang fed with oil-free french fries, chicken fingers and other crispy snacks.

Williams Sonoma If I had to pick one piece of cookware to save in a fire, it would definitely be my Staub 4-quart cocotte (fancy speak for Dutch oven). Right now the very same one I use and absolutely adore is down to just $200 in white truffle color. Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware, and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. This is a major deal on a fine piece of cookware, perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. The rustic pot is available in select colors at this low price.

BlendJet If you like pina coladas and getting tipsy on the beach, or by the pool -- or really anywhere -- this BlendJet personal, portable, cordless blender is a summer must-have. The BlendJet One is currently down to just $20 at Macy's (normally $40). It's available in a rainbow of colors at this sale price, and it ships for free.

Yummly This fancy digital meat thermometer connects to your phone so you can putz around the house while a big turkey, roast or brisket cooks. It'll alert you when it's done so you nail that internal temp every time. Talk about a great Father's Day gift for a pitmaster dad, especially if you snatch one up on sale.

Bella A top-rated Bella 2-quart digital air fryer is down to $30. That's $20 off the normal price and a solid deal on a digital air fryer. If you've been a little air-fry-curious, this is definitely the time to pounce. The Bella air fryer might also make a great gift for a college grad or student headed out into the world.

Blendtec While Vitamix may be the darling of the home blender world, Blendtec is not far behind with regard to power and performance. If you know where to look you can get one for quite a bit cheaper, too. Speaking of which, Home Depot currently has a very powerful Blendtec Classic 570 down to $200.

Staub Casseroles, pasta bakes, holiday cobblers: You name it and this Staub ceramic baking dish will make the perfect home for it. Staub is not normally a budget brand, but $30 for this sturdy ceramic baker is very much in our wheelhouse.

Winc When you sign up for the popular wine subscription service, Winc will start you off with a seriously good deal on bottles of vino. You'll save a flat $30 on your first Winc order or bag four bottles for $30. Even more fun, the brand gets right inside your head with an in-depth palate analysis to find the best bottles for you before you build your box of wine.

KitchenAid KitchenAid makes the best stand mixers in the game, and this is one of its most powerful models. The bowl-lift mixer includes a coated flat beater, a power knead attachment, a spiral dough hook and a wire whip, along with the stainless-steel bowl. There are more than 10 attachments (sold separately) that'll turn this bona fide kitchen workhorse into a food grinder, an ice cream maker, a veggie spiralizer and more. This Pro stand mixer is certified refurbished and not new, but considering how well these appliances hold up over time, you should be getting a lot of value for your money. Note certain colors may be sold out.

Keurig Clocking in at less than 5 inches wide, the slim automatic pod coffee maker will fit virtually anywhere. It takes pods from any of the hundreds of brands that have made their drinks compatible with Keurig, from small indie roasters to bigger outfits such as Dunkin' and Starbucks. Because of its 46-ounce reservoir, it's slightly deeper than the K-Mini, but otherwise, the dimensions are essentially the same. Best Buy will ship it for free or you can choose no-contact in-store pickup and grab it later today.

Le Creuset If you're looking to add a cast-iron skillet to your collection for the best high-heat cooking, why not spring for a Le Creuset while it's on closeout? The chic pan is currently down to $130 and would make a thoughtful gift for Dad this Father's Day.

Insignia If you've got a small army of mouths to feed, you'll need a bigger air fryer and $60 is an excellent price for a 10-quart model. Unlike other units, you could get an entire chicken in here and have dinner done in no time at all.

Instant Pot Still don't own an Instant Pot or easy digital pressure cooker? Price is no longer an obstacle, since Best Buy has the top-rated knockoff, the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, for just $35. That's the lowest price I've ever seen for any cooker of this size. Shipping will run you $6, unless you opt for in-store pickup or bring your cart total to at least $35.

