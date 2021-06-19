Best Prime Day Keurig deals so far: Score a K-Duo for just $100

Deal Savings Price

















Show more (6 items)

Amazon Prime Day 2021

We track the best deals on Keurigs all year but there's no better time to snag the easy pod coffee maker than Prime Day. Between Amazon's big sale that starts Monday and all the counter-sales that are already happening, you can score an easy-as-pie caffeine machine for pennies on the dollar. Some deals have already come and gone -- the popular slim and trim was currently down to an all-time-low , for instance. Other deals are still going strong, like $40 off the , which has a 48-ounce reservoir. It's currently .

I've hunted down the very best deals on Keurig machines from around the web, and more major discounts are sure to land over the weekend and during Prime Day so check back often, as I'll be keeping this updated.

Keurig The Keurig K-Duo offers both single-cup pod brewing and full-pot drip brewing. It normally sells for $170, but Amazon and Best Buy currently have it for just $100, tying the lowest price on record (which was a brief Black Friday discount).

Best Buy This little guy will fit anywhere, even your desk. The main drawback is no reservoir, but if you're looking for an easy pod coffee maker to stash in a small space or save room on the counter, it's down to the lowest price we've seen.

Keurig This larger model has a 48-ounce reservoir so you're good to brew for a few days -- or however long six cups will last you. It also features a descaling function to keep the machine clean and the coffee fresh.

Keurig This is one of the best Keurig models for a home with multiple coffee drinkers. It has a large and removable 52-ounce water reservoir, multiple brew sizes and a strong brew function -- great for iced coffee or espresso-style drinks. This is about as low as you're going to see the K-Select drop, save for rare occasions and flash sales.

Keurig The K-Slim is a popular Keurig model because it's compact -- hence the slim moniker -- but still has a small backup reservoir so you don't have to refill it every time you want to make a fresh cup. We've seen this model drop down to $60 before, but it rarely goes lower than this, so it's a good opportunity to snag the sleek pod coffee maker. Plus, the sale price includes free shipping.

Keurig This is one of Keurig's more premium models. Why is that? It uses something called multistream technology to soak the pods from a few different angles and is meant to produce a more robust brew. I have yet to try the K-Supreme but a number of positive buyer reviews reflect that the strong setting makes a coffee that resembles espresso and is good for making iced coffee, since the ice naturally dilutes your coffee. This model normally sells for $140 or more, so this $120 sale price plus free shipping is a solid deal. Note you have to add to cart in order to see the price.

Keurig As you might have guessed from the name, this is one of the smaller Keurigs and a good choice for less spacious kitchens, RVs and vacation homes. It still sports a 36-ounce reservoir so you won't be constantly refilling and it's down to the lowest price we've seen. Turquoise color only. Just a warning, some folks on our team aren't seeing the deal so it may be location-specific.

Keurig The K-Mini is exactly that -- mini -- so it won't take up much space in your kitchen and makes a super quick cup when you need it. This model was created in collaboration with interior design and style superstar Jonathan Adler and it's currently $50 off at Best Buy. For reference, the lowest we've seen the K-Mini (a non-Jonathan Adler model) on Amazon is $53 and it's only happened once. So any way you slice it, this is one of the lowest prices for the compact Keurig model. Worth noting that it only has a single-serving water reservoir and so may not be the perfect fit for a home with lots of coffee drinkers or a heavily trafficked office break room. But if saving space is most important for, say, an RV, dorm room, small apartment or kitchen, this might be the Keurig you want.

Keurig We all love easy pod coffee but we also love the earth. Combine those two loves with a refillable pod filter for just $7 and brew whatever beans you want. Keurig's reusable coffee filter is approved for use in all Keurig home coffee makers.

Keurig This might be the most versatile Keurig model, featuring both a pod-brew function and a classic drip-coffee station with 12-cup carafe. It's a great buy for anywhere with lots of coffee drinkers that go for different styles. The pod side also has a 60-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill it often.

Keurig The brand-new itty-bitty K-Express Essentials just launched exclusively with Walmart and the retailer has the black, red or teal models down to just $49. And they don't get much cheaper than that, people. This is a perfect compact Keurig for your camper or small apartment or even to plop down at your desk so you don't have to walk all the way to the kitchen or break room. Unlike some of the other small models, this one has a 36-ounce reservoir so you don't have to constantly refill. Score! It's only 6.5 inches across so it'll fit pretty much anywhere and will brew from any of the hundreds of K-Cup pods available. Or use it with the much more eco-friendly My K-Cup refillable pod and coffee filter.

Read more: The best coffee subscriptions and monthly clubs