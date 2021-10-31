Turkey demand is always high around this time of year but the preeminent Thanksgiving entree is in even shorter supply this year, particularly small turkeys. Supply chain woes coupled with demand for dantier birds (brought on by a trend in smaller holiday gatherings) means finding the right turkey takes careful planning and pouncing when the moment is right. Hint: That's probably right now.

There's also the issue of getting the type of bird you're looking for which may complicate things even further. If you're trying to buy an organic turkey for Thanksgiving, an heirloom variety or a grain-fed bird, then you'll need to know when and where to get that so you're not just left with whatever is in supply at the market that week.

If you're looking to buy your turkey online, there are some fabulous online vendors that will let you preorder turkey now and send your earmarked bird in just the right size right before Thanksgiving. To avoid a last-second turkey trot through the market to secure your holiday bird, check out these places to buy turkey online and a few helpful hints for locking down the perfect turkey ahead of time so you can focus on family (and wine) later.

Can you buy your turkey online now and have it sent closer to Thanksgiving?

Yes, in some cases. Reserving and buying your turkey online from a purveyor such as or means you'll likely get the exact type and size bird you want without having to arm wrestle with Betty from down the street. While most of the vendors we listed here allow preordering, not all vendors do so double-check before you order.

It's also worth noting that the global and U.S. supply chains are very wonky and unpredictable right now. Because of that, you may want to have your turkey delivered on the early side, even if the vendor promises to have it on your doorstep before Nov. 25. We make no promises about turkey logistics, even if the sellers do.

Can you buy your turkey now and freeze it?

Yes, absolutely. You can freeze a turkey safely for up to a year. The big issue is generally space but if you're gunning for a smaller bird, you may be able to freeze it until the big day. Well, actually the day before the big day because that sucker is going to take at least 12 hours to thaw depending on the size so give it even more time than that.

Consider ordering a larger turkey if that's what's available

Allow me to introduce you to a beautiful thing I like to call Thanksgiving leftovers. Perhaps you've met. We're very anti-wasting food but we're also very pro having delicious turkey leftover for sandwiches, soups, tacos and a good many other tasty things. If you have to size-up a bird, just send folks home with some of the extra and then get crankin' on some beautiful leftover recipes.

This year we're more thankful than ever for home delivery of the all-important turkey in exactly the size we need. Check out the best places to order your organic, heritage or pasture-raised turkey online. Mashed potatoes and gravy not included.

Note about delivery and testing: Please check with the individual vendor to ensure timely delivery dates before placing an order. Also, note that while we have tested numerous products from every vendor on this list, we haven't personally tested this year's Thanksgiving turkeys, and our "best" determinations are based on their specialties or menu differentiations as outlined below. But these are the suggestions we'd make to our family and friends, based on our research and prior experience with each service overall.

Best mail-order turkeys for Thanksgiving

D'Artagnan This online market and butcher has organic turkeys for preorder at some very enticing prices. You can get a 6- to 8-pound bird delivered right before the big day for just $62.50. Larger organic turkeys are available too including a 10- to 12-pounder for $75 all the way up to a massive 18-20-pounder for $125. In addition to the organic turkey, you can snare a Narragansett Heritage bird starting at $166 or Green Circle's hormone-free turkeys in a slew of sizes starting at $92. Note: We've tested D'Artagnan's wares plenty of times and were impressed enough to have it land on our list of best meat delivery in 2021. Preordering your turkey requires delivery between Nov 19 and Nov 2021.

Butcher Box ButcherBox is another one of our favorite services for meat delivery, and not just around the holidays. You can customize and then optimize your monthly box of quality steaks, pork ribs, ground beef, chicken and more and if you place a new order now, ButcherBox will throw in a free 10- to 14-pound turkey to arrive before the big day. To get the free bird there are five boxes to choose from (starting at $129), including a beef-and-pork box, beef-and-chicken box, all-beef box, mixed box with beef, pork and chicken or a custom selection. The best part? You can cancel at any time, making this is a low-risk way to try a great butcher delivery and score a free turkey while you're at it. Note: If you don't cancel, the orders keep coming.

Williams Sonoma The upscale retailer might be best known for cookware and tableware but they've actually got a wide selection of turkeys available for purchase online. Willie Bird free-range pre-brined turkeys come in sizes all the way up to 22 pounds or just snag an organic boneless breast for your smaller group. A fresh turkey without the brine from the same producer can be had for $150 for a large 14-16-pounder.

Rastelli's If you're not tied to the idea of that Norman Rockwell image of a fat shining bird sitting on table, I would suggest something like Rastelli's stuffed turkey roulades. They are far less likely to dry out than a massive 16-pounder and the stuffing is already built in - although you may need a little extra. The turkey breast is rolled and crammed with juicy apple & cranberry stuffing and they should serve at least six hungry people.

Southside Market Listen, if you've committed to hosting Thanksgiving but the idea of cooking an entire turkey is keeping you up at night or you simply just don't want to deal with all of that, I'm here to tell you that you've got options. A pre-cooked turkey does have a higher likelihood of drying out, but the exception may be smoked turkeys. It's a more complicated cooking process but a tried and true barbecue outfit like Southside Market will have it down, and smoked turkeys keep their moisture much better than oven-roasted. Southside will deliver these precooked 12- to 14-pound turkeys anywhere in the country. All you do is warm it in the oven on the big day for 60-90 minutes at 350 degrees F and you're good to go. Note: We personally tested this pre-cooked which was full of flavor and not at all dry.

Cooks Venture Maybe turkey isn't your thing on Thanksgiving. If so, that's totally OK. For those who claim chicken as their poultry of preference, I'd suggest Cooks Venture. These certified humanely raised heirloom chickens were bred to be healthy, not just big, and raised with sustainable farming practices. You can have these great eatin' birds sent to your front door for $20 each when you buy four or $18 per bird when you buy six.

Porter Road Porter Road is one of our favorite online butchers for having high-quality meats delivered to your door. While dry-aged beef has been its go-to offering, the Nashville-based purveyor is getting in on Thanksgiving festivities with pasture-raised turkeys delivered to your door in time for the big feast. Porter Road turkeys, which come in two sizes (10 to 12.5 lbs or 12 to 15 lbs), start at $125 and come from Jolly Barnyard Farm outside of Nashville, where they're raised in a natural setting with no antibiotics or hormones. These turkeys just became available for pre-order so snatch yours up while supplies last.