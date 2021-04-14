Best Mother's Day food gifts in 2021

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021

Perhaps your mom has been a foodie from the jump, raised on aged balsamic vinegar and Julia Child. Or maybe she's discovered her inner gourmand more recently or while quarantined over the past year. Whatever the case, no two moms are the same and no two foodies are the same either, so if you're searching for a culinary gift to bestow on Mom or the mothery figure in your life, you'll have to do a little ruminating on exactly what type of gastronome she is to nail this Mother's Day thing.

Maybe your mom enjoys a hands-off approach to scratch her foodie itch: as in a really delicious sweet or savory snack but one that's already prepared and ready to enjoy. Or perhaps she'd rather roll up her own sleeves and experiment with the latest gadgets and ingredients, making her own dining destiny. It's also possible your foodie mom knows exactly what she likes and all it takes to win the day is finding the best possible version of that thing -- be it steak, seafood, cookware, cheese, wine or anything else.

Whether your mom is a lifelong or newly minted, self-identifying foodie of any sort, we've rounded up a plethora of Mother's Day food gifts including edible subscriptions, fine nibbles, chocolate, wine and gourmet gift baskets. We've also got creative food gift ideas that are ideal for moms ranging from the classic to the experimental or whatever variety of food lovin' mother you are blessed to call yours.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If your mom swoons to the tune of "sous vide" like some moms do to "diamond earrings," then she'll be jazzed to unwrap this sparkling little number where she can learn to do it at home. About the size of a bottle of wine, this sous vide circulator will offer her the possibility of restaurant quality, expertly executed meals with a high geek factor. Plus, everyone she may cook for also benefits, including you.

Williams Sonoma Your mom says she's a foodie, but deep down she's really just cheesy. (Mother's Day dad joke, amirite?) This $80 collection from one of Vermont's royal families of cheesemaking includes selections from the mild to the wild, any of which can be employed for knockout cheese boards, bangin' burgers and legendary mac and cheese.

Made In Your mother has never missed an episode of Top Chef and secretly longs for Tom Colicchio's seal of approval. Made In's cookware line offers exactly that, with sturdy, affordable pieces of cookware, cutlery and tableware that all just look really darn good. Made In's sleek 8-inch chef's knife, for instance, took the top spot in our list of best direct-to-consumer knives and we love the brand's blue carbon steel skillet for searing hot steaks and burgers. Made In also launched a line of elegant tableware and glassware for the modern host or hostess. Any or all of the above would make winning gifts for mom.

Zwilling USA If Mom doesn't have proper knives, you might consider getting her a quality set -- or at least one really good chef's knife. If she does, but they're clanging around in a drawer getting duller by the day, snag her this stylish bamboo knife block with magnetic hold. It'll both keep them on display and razor-sharp.

Cook's Illustrated I thought my mom knew everything there was to know about cooking, but even she has learned some incredibly valuable tricks and techniques from this beloved culinary manual. Cook's Illustrated compendium of cooking methods skims the fat and leaves the reader with 50 simple and extremely useful cooking skills and techniques you'll use again and again. The resource is compiled by America's Test Kitchen and some of the most knowledgeable people in food. It's a self-proclaimed manual for the kitchen and one that Mom should get serious use out of, no matter her kitchen proficiency.

Stella Falone A cutting board doesn't sound like the best gift unless it's this one, made from perfectly treated West African ebony. I use this very one and I'm totally in love. Gorgeous as it is, it can still withstand the wear and tear of daily cooking and still make a stunning vessel on which to serve cheese or charcuterie. Fun fact: Stella boards are handmade from the same Cameroonian ebony wood used to make Taylor guitars.

Brightland Olive oil and vinegar are pantry staples but you can seriously upgrade mom's bottles with Brightand's pairing of two premium olive oils two delicate kinds of vinegar. The Brightland California olive oil duo is ideal for any serious cook: The "Alive" made with Coratina and Crantoio olives is pitch-perfect for dressings while the "Awake" is a bit richer, perfect for stews and dipping bread. Brightland is a particular favorite of the CNET team and everything the brand makes comes in totally adorable, completely giftable packaging. Score!

Online Cooking School Some people never learn. And some people never stop learning. Is your mom the forever student type? Cooking classes are great gifts for hands-on foodie moms, and also provide the possibility of the most sought-after Mother's Day gift of all: time spent with you. Check out culinary course offerings from knife skills to cake decorating at your local restaurants, markets or schools (many of them are offering online options during this time), or you can gift your mom with a subscription to top-notch-nerd-factor online instruction from America's Test Kitchen, starting at $20 per month. But Online Cooking School is the only place for excellent on-demand culinary education. See our list of the best cooking online classes to gift in 2021.

Mercato Your mother, bless her, never spent one second of her life thinking that cutting carbs would help promote any sort of healthy lifestyle. Without pasta, where's the mental health? If your mom's idea of eating a variety of foods means changing up the shape of the noodle regularly, she might delight in preparing fresh pasta from scratch, aided by this handy little number from Marcato.

Dallmann Confections Better than the average box of gourmet chocolates, these boxes also offer your mom a much needed laugh in the moment. Sanity Saver, Chocolate & Chill and Chocolate Makes Everything Better collections ($25-$45 depending on size) feature beautiful and inventive bites from this San Diego chocolatier.

Goldbelly While confined to her immediate area, you can help your mom scratch her wanderlust itch by bringing some of America's most iconic foods from around the country right to her. New Orleans's muffuletta, San Francisco's cioppino, Maine's lobster rolls and Chicago's deep dish are all just a few clicks away. A City Subscription from Goldbelly ($79) also helps to support restaurants in those cities affected by the pandemic.

Mouth Maybe you want to remind your mom of the awesome road trip you once took together, or fuel her future plans to ditch the family home and spend her retirement in an RV. This Indie States of America club offers a monthly box ($60, though you save 10% if you prepay for a full year) featuring regionally specific snacks and other culinary goodies sourced from sea to shining sea. Plus, she'll remember what a golden child you are at least once a month when each box arrives.

Williams Sonoma Being a foodie doesn't always equal gut-busting self-indulgence. There is much that can be prepared that is worthy of calling oneself a gastronome while still maintaining a health-aware perspective on dining. If this seems like your mom, isn't it about time she got a spiralizer? This luxe $60 model is heavier-duty with multiple blades to take on all manner of veggies, even sturdier types like turnips and sweet potatoes.

Rosle Grilling: it's not just a dad's game anymore. But you knew that already; your mom kicked your dad off the grill years ago when she realized the coals and fire whispered their secrets to her directly. She's already the mistress of the meats, but this $40 basket will rocket her into grill master glory as she applies her already intimidating grill skills to fish and vegetables.

Bokksu The Japanese have some seriously tasty snacks that we can't get here. Or can we? Bokksu collects the best snacks from the east and sends them west in a curated monthly snack subscription. This is a perfect gift for any mom prone to snack attacks. My favorite thing about Bokksu is that almost none of these Japanese snacks are ones we already have here in the US, so she'll almost certainly come across munchies she's never tried. Snacks run the gamut from sweet to savory with favorites such as seaweed tempura, puffed rice with ramen seasoning, green tea and lemon cakes, Japanese candy including yuzu gummies and creamy matcha Kit-Kats. You can send as few as three months worth of snack boxes ($45 each) or as many as a full year ($40 each) and no two snack sends will ever be the same.

Vinebox I mean, she loves food, don't get me wrong, but maybe your mom is the type to pair what she eats with what she is drinking, and not vice versa. (And really, who cares about pairing anyway, just bring on the wine!) This wine subscription from Vinebox (starting at $158) is a great way to add variety to her varietals, in that the selections are cleverly portioned as glass-sized samples of the world's greatest producers and styles. And those little vials are super purse-appropriate, just saying.

Porter Road It seemed rude to write "sausage loving mom" in a Mother's Day gift roundup, but let's be honest, your mom has been able to pronounce "charcuterie" without fear since she learned there was a single word to summarize her favorite food group. Forgo the skimpy selection at the market and treat mom to some of the finest cuts. delivered to her door every month. We've put together a list of the best meat delivery options in 2021 and most have a subscription service, but Porter Road is one of our favorites with good variety and high standards in its selection of steaks, pork chops, chicken, bacon and ground beef. Subscriptions start at $90 for the Stay at Home Bundle or $129 for the Butcher's Choice, and can be delivered every two, four or eight weeks. If you don't want to spring for the monthly subscription you can always gift a single box of high-end meats hand-selected by you.

Bed Bath & Beyond Your mom is literally someone who stops to smell the roses; or to gently squeeze the peaches; or to casually evaluate the density of a summer melon while chatting up the farmer about heirloom varietals. Your mom's favorite way to spend a warm weekend day is at the farmer's market. For the lady who would rather have her accessories match her produce than her shoes, a set of these striking, Earth-friendly shopping totes will have her feeling farmers' market chic all season long.

Sur La Table Even as a child when you brought your mother breakfast in bed on Mother's Day, you knew that she expected (and deserved) nothing but the finest quality products and presentation. Now that you have paychecks, and not just an allowance, show her that you're still paying attention to those kinds of details and treat her to the luxury of luxuries. You get two ounces of premium sturgeon caviar, six blinis, crème fraîche and a mother-of-pearl spoon in this $100 gift set. (A little champagne to go with it probably wouldn't hurt, either. You always knew you were the favorite child.)

Fulton Fish Market Speaking of gifts from the sea, we've reeled in the best seafood delivery services in 2021 in case mom prefers to throw swordfish steaks on the grill instead of the beef variety. As with our favorite meat delivery services, these online seafood purveyors offer one-time gift box options or monthly subscriptions of wild salmon, tuna, mako, squid, scallops and shellfish, caviar and a whole lot more. This is an especially good gift for any landlocked moms who don't have access to good fresh fish on the regular. Fulton Fish Market is our pick for the best seafood delivery service with a huge selection of fish and rigorous transparency so you know exactly what you're getting. There are other seafood delivery specialists like Lobster Anywhere or Real Oyster Cult if it's the fancy stuff you're after.

Viski If mom likes to shake up a fancy cocktail every now and again, this set of Viski retro cocktail glasses and a nice bottle of gin, whiskey or vermouth would make an excellent Mother's Day gift. The duo comes in orange or smoke gray.

Chris Monroe/CNET Your mom offered you a kind of lifetime warranty on the day of your birth. You can honor that commitment with a similar gesture: the counter accessory to end all counter accessories. A KitchenAid stand mixer ($285) is sturdy as a tank, and appropriate whether your mom is more keen to make a routine, rustic pizza dough or a delicate, special occasion souffle.

