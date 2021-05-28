Best Memorial Day sales on kitchen, home goods, cookware and more

Deal Savings Price



























Memorial Day weekend sales are coming in hot and we've got the lowdown on the best online food, kitchen, home goods and cookware deals to upgrade your arsenal or get ahead of Father's Day. Some of our favorite cookware brands, including Misen and Great Jones, are offering sitewide sales. The same is true for small appliances and foodie gadgets, with names like , and announcing sales starting now through Monday. That means if you're in the market for a kitchen appliance and don't feel like waiting for a mid-summer sale, now is the time to strike!

If a major appliance isn't on your list, perhaps a grill is. After all, grilling season is upon us. As such, retailers including and have grills and grilling gear on sale. Meanwhile , our trusty source for small kitchen appliances, has air fryers, toasters and coffee makers marked down big. For fancier stuff, try Sur La Table or Williams Sonoma and score some and at lower-than-normal pricing. And if you're in desperate need of an Instant Pot, we've got a running list of the best deals on multicookers from around the web.

Finally, if it's food and booze you're after, some of the most popular wine clubs are offering National Wine Day and Memorial Day weekend deals, while , a top-rated online meat delivery service, is giving away with your first order. Not to be outdone, the best meal kit and meal delivery services have dropped prices for Memorial Day weekend -- some as low as $2 per serving.

Check out the best kitchen and cookware sales for Memorial Day weekend 2021. And check back often since we'll be adding to and updating this story as we roll into the weekend and the unofficial start to summer.

Staub If it's fine French cookware or sharp-as-heck knives you're after, look no further than Zwilling's big Memorial Day sale. The parent company encompasses legacy kitchen brands like Staub and J.A. Henckels and a whole mess of good stuff is down to very enticing prices. The legendary cocotte (aka Dutch oven), for instance, is down to $130 for the 4-quart or $160 for the large 7-quart. Or snag your new favorite knife, a forged 7-inch Santoku blade for $50 -- down from $125 due to packaging damage.

AeroGarden If you've been eyeing an indoor garden -- perfect for city dwellers or chefs who want fresh herbs year-round -- one of the most popular smart garden brands is giving 20% off the entire site through the weekend with special code SUMMER20. Snag the smaller AeroGarden Sprout for $70, or the midsize AeroGarden Harvest for $120 or go big with the 24-plant AeroGarden Farm down to $520 for Memorial Day weekend.

ButcherBox ButcherBox is one of our favorite online butchers, a service that will send premium cuts to your door. For Memorial Day weekend, new members score a free barbecue bundle in their first order, scoring them two New York strip steaks, six burgers and 5 pounds of chicken drumsticks. That's 7 pounds of high-quality meat for free, people. And yes, this is a subscription service, but you can pause or cancel anytime.

OXO You know those kitchen tools that when you see one you think, "Ooh, I could really use one of those." Well, Oxo makes them all -- can openers, vegetable peelers, strainers, storage containers, tongs and scales. Right now, select grilling tools and essentials are 20% off. Heading into Memorial Day weekend, I'd say that's some pretty good timing.

The Container Store Don't just clean out your closet for spring, organize it. You can find help via 25% all closet organizing essentials at The Container Store.

Attention beach bums and campers: Hydro Flask is best known for its water thermoses (also known as Hydro Flasks) but the brand also has some excellent and durable food storage cooler totes that are all very camping-friendly along with cutlery, tableware, serving utensils and more, but not all of it is on sale. Hydro Flask is offering 25% off most items for Memorial Day weekend, plus free shipping when you use the code WELOVESUMMER.

Health-Ade It's no secret Health-Ade makes great probiotic kombucha, but what you might not know about is the brand's incredible new line of cocktail mixers. Just a splash of the whiskey sour mix in with a highball of bourbon and soda water is a real game-changer -- trust me. Save 25% off the mixers or anything else sitewide with code GUT25, through Memorial Day.

Bed Bath & Beyond Those oversize coupons that never expire may be a thing of the past, but you can still save a ton during Bed Bath & Beyond's Memorial Day weekend sale. Take 50% off a Cuisinart Cordless Handmixer, for instance, or 40% off bedding and 25% off pool floats, outdoor entertaining gear, accent tables and other housewares.

NutriBullet We love these powerful little personal blenders, and the Pro is one of the best models NutriBullet has to offer. Use special code USAPRO from May 28 through June 1 and save 15% off the NutriBullet Pro -- normally priced at $100.

Great Jones Great Jones makes some fun retro-looking kitchen gear, including cookware sets, bakeware and a big honkin' oval Dutch oven -- the Dutchess. Save 20% on any $100 purchase now through the weekend.

GlobeIn This subscription service sends a little package of artisan craft goods every month, things like throw blankets, coffee mugs and coffee herbal teas -- it's a ton of fun and very giftable. For Memorial Day weekend, you can save 70% on your first box when you subscribe using code MEMORIAL70 (get on the waitlist here). Or get 30% off anything from the shop collection (starting this Friday).

Misen Misen is a sleek and sturdy direct-to-consumer cookware brand with quality pots and pans, chef's knives and other handy kitchen tools. Right now, you can get 20% off sitewide through Memorial Day.

First Leaf This wine deal from popular wine subscription service Firstleaf is technically for Memorial Day, but it's live right now. You can bag six bottles of wine -- all red, all white or a mix -- for just $30. I've personally tried this wine delivery service and can attest you'll get some pretty solid deals on award-winning bottles even without a promotional deal.

Winc is one of the most user-friendly wine clubs and the service could be a really great way to help novice wine drinkers find their stride. And it has a healthy selection of wine overall, so more experienced oenophiles can find new and interesting bottles as well. For Memorial Day, Winc is offering four bottles for $25, plus free shipping. Six bucks for a bottle of wine is cheap no matter how you uncork it, but this offer ends on May 31 and is for new customers only.

LARQ These self-cleaning water bottles make great gifts. Save 15% when you spend $150 or more.

Amanda Capritto/CNET I've tried S'well's reusable water bottles and found them surprisingly good at keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. Take 25% off the entire site with code MAY21.

