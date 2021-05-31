Friends: The Reunion meme Amazon Prime Day: Possible dates NBA playoffs: How to watch Twitch hot tub streams Stimulus check updates
Best Memorial Day deals on kitchen must-haves and home essentials: Zwilling, Hydro Flask, Container Store and more

Stock up on wine, meats, meal kits, cookware and kitchen gadgets at deep discounts for the holiday weekend.

The hot Memorial Day weekend sales are winding down and while mattresses and patio furniture are usually top of mind for bargain hunters, you can also find amazing deals on cookware, kitchen gadgets and home goods. Whether you want to get a head start on your Father's Day shopping or step up your cooking game, now's a great time to find bargains on all sorts of kitchen and home essentials. Most of these deals end today, so strike now unless you want to wait until new sales start around July 4.

Our picks for the best Memorial Day deals include sitewide savings from some of our favorite cookware brands, including Misen and Great Jones. You'll also find sales on food-related gadgets and select appliances from brands like NutriBullet, AeroGarden and Hydro Flask. If cookware and appliances aren't on your Memorial Day deal-seeking list, maybe a grill is. After all, grilling season is officially here. As such, retailer options including Macy's and Walmart have grills and grilling gear on sale. 

Meanwhile, Best Buy, our trusty source for small kitchen appliances, has coffee makers, air fryers and toasters marked down big. For deals on high-end kitchen items, try Sur La Table and Williams Sonoma, where you can score fancy French cookware and bakeware at lower-than-normal pricing. And if you're in desperate need of an Instant Pot, we've got a running list of the best deals on multicookers from around the web.

Finally, if it's food and booze you're after, some of the most popular wine clubs are offering amazing Memorial Day weekend deals, and ButcherBox, a top-rated online meat delivery service, is giving away 7 pounds (!) of free meat with your first order. Not to be outdone, the best meal kit and meal delivery services have dropped prices for Memorial Day weekend -- some to as low as $2 per serving.

Check out the best kitchen and cookware sales for Memorial Day weekend 2021. And check back often since we'll be adding to and updating this story as we roll into the unofficial start to summer.

Zwilling

Save up to 75% on luxury cookware
Staub

If it's fine French cookware or sharp-as-heck knives you're after, look no further than Zwilling's big Memorial Day sale. The parent company encompasses legacy kitchen brands like Staub and J.A. Henckels and a whole mess of good stuff is down to enticing prices. The legendary cocotte (aka Dutch oven), for instance, is down to $130 for the 4-quart or $160 for the large 7-quart (currently out of stock). Or snag your new favorite knife, a forged 7-inch Santoku blade for $50 (also currently out of stock) -- down from $125 due to packaging damage.

See at Zwilling

AeroGarden

Save 20% sitewide
AeroGarden

If you've been eyeing an indoor garden -- perfect for city dwellers or chefs who want fresh herbs year-round -- one of the most popular smart garden brands is giving 20% off the entire site through the weekend with special code SUMMER20. Snag the smaller AeroGarden Sprout for just under $70 or the midsize AeroGarden Harvest for just under $120, or go big with the 24-plant AeroGarden Farm down to just under $520 for Memorial Day weekend.

See at AeroGarden

ButcherBox

7 pounds of free meat with your first order
ButcherBox

ButcherBox is one of our favorite online butchers, a service that will send premium cuts to your door. For Memorial Day weekend, new members score a free barbecue bundle in their first order: two New York strip steaks, six burgers and 5 pounds of chicken drumsticks. That's 7 pounds of high-quality meat for free, people. 

And yes, this is a subscription service, but you can pause or cancel anytime.

See at ButcherBox

Oxo

Save 20% on grilling tools and essentials
OXO

You know those kitchen tools that when you see one you think, "Ooh, I could really use one of those." Well, Oxo makes them all: can openers, vegetable peelers, strainers, storage containers, tongs, scales and more. Right now, select grilling tools and essentials are 20% off. I'd say that's some pretty good timing.

See at Oxo

The Container Store

Save up to 25% on closet essentials
The Container Store

Don't just clean out your closet for spring, organize it. You can find help via up to 25% off all closet organizing essentials at the Container Store.

See at The Container Store

Hydro Flask

Save 25% on most items, plus free shipping
Hydro Flask

Attention beach bums and campers: Hydro Flask is best known for its water thermos (also known as Hydro Flasks), but the brand has some excellent and durable food storage cooler totes that are all camping-friendly along with cutlery, tableware, serving utensils and more. But not all of it is on sale: Hydro Flask is offering 25% off most items for Memorial Day weekend, plus free shipping when you use the code WELOVESUMMER.

See at Hydro Flask

Health-Ade Kombucha

Save 25% on the entire line
Health-Ade

It's no secret Health-Ade makes great probiotic kombucha, but what you might not know about is the brand's incredible new line of cocktail mixers. Just a splash of the whiskey sour mix in with a highball of bourbon and soda water is a real game-changer -- trust me. Save 25% off the mixers or anything else sitewide with code GUT25, through Memorial Day.

See at Health-Ade

Bed Bath & Beyond

Up to 50% off select items
Bed Bath & Beyond

Those oversize coupons that never expire may be a thing of the past, but you can still save a ton during Bed Bath & Beyond's Memorial Day weekend sale. Take 40% off bedding and 25% off pool floats, outdoor entertaining gear, accent tables and other housewares.

See at Bed Bath & Beyond

NutriBullet

Save 15% off on NutriBullet Pro with special code
NutriBullet

We love these powerful little personal blenders, and the Pro is one of the best models NutriBullet has to offer. Use special code USAPRO from May 28 through June 1 and save 15% off the NutriBullet Pro -- normally priced at $100.

See at NutriBullet

Great Jones

Save 20% on orders over $100
Great Jones

Great Jones makes some fun retro-looking kitchen gear, including cookware sets, bakeware and a big honkin' oval Dutch oven -- the Dutchess. Save 20% on any $100 purchase now through the weekend.

See at Great Jones

GlobeIn artisan subscription

Save 70% on your first box
GlobeIn

This subscription service sends a little package of artisan craft goods every month, things like throw blankets, coffee mugs and coffee herbal teas -- it's a ton of fun and very giftable. For Memorial Day weekend, you can save 70% on your first box when you subscribe using code MEMORIAL70 (get on the waitlist here). Or get 30% off anything from the shop collection.

See at GlobeIn

Misen cookware

Save 20% sitewide
Misen

Misen is a sleek and sturdy direct-to-consumer cookware brand with quality pots and pans, chef's knives and other handy kitchen tools. Right now, you can get 20% off sitewide through Memorial Day with the code 3DAYWKND.

See at Misen

Firstleaf

6 bottles of wine for just under $30
First Leaf

Popular wine subscription service Firstleaf is currently letting you bag six bottles of wine -- all red, all white or a mix -- for just under $30. I've personally tried this wine delivery service and can attest you'll get some pretty solid deals on award-winning bottles even without a promotional deal.

See at Firstleaf

Winc Wine Club

4 bottles for $29.95, plus free shipping
Winc Wine Club

Winc is one of the easiest wine clubs to get started with and the service could be a really great way to help novice wine drinkers find their stride. And it has a healthy selection of wine overall, so more experienced oenophiles can find new and interesting bottles as well. For Memorial Day, Winc is offering four bottles for $29.95, plus free shipping. No matter how you uncork it, $7.50 for a bottle of wine is cheap, but this offer ends on May 31 and is for new customers only.

See at Winc Wine Club

LARQ

Save 15% on purchases of $150 or more
LARQ

These self-cleaning water bottles make great gifts. Save 15% when you spend $150 or more.

See at LARQ

S'well

Take 25% off sitewide with special code
Amanda Capritto/CNET

I've tried S'well's reusable water bottles and found them surprisingly good at keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. Take 25% off the entire site with code MAY21.

See at S'well

