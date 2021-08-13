The best meat delivery deals right now

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Some of the best cuts of meat can be found online these days. That's especially true if you've got a bit of a skimpy butcher selection at your local market. If you're equal parts carnivore and bargain hunter (like me), we've rounded up the best online meat deals that'll mean even more tasty cuts of beef, chicken and pork for the grill top or cast-iron skillet.

In case you've been considering trying an online meat delivery service or signing up for a monthly meat subscription, we broke down the best places to order meat online in 2021. These convenient e-butchers offer home delivery of quality grass-fed, sustainably raised and specialty cuts like Wagyu beef, Berkshire pork, organic chicken and lamb all with just a few mouse clicks, saving you a trip to the store. Many of them have a larger selection than brick-and-mortar butchers too so you can find exactly what you want, often at competitive pricing. For added convenience, sign up for a recurring subscription or keep it to a one-time order and see how you like it.

As we swing into the dog days of grilling season, you'll find all the popular players vying for your attention with big sales on meat packages and special bundles. From burger and dog boxes to tri-tip sirloin, ribs, roasts and even free Wagyu beef, we rustled up the best meat delivery deals for your backyard barbecue. And since meat must ship quickly (for obvious reasons) most orders arrive within two or three days, but check with each individual seller to ensure timely delivery.

Read more: The best grill tools to buy this summer

Porter Road The deal: Porter Road has some seriously good cuts of beef, pork and chicken and they're letting many of them go for cheap during this Stock Up sale. Grab a 1.5-pound pork shank for $15, for instance, or three pounds of Osso Bucco for $26. Shop the full sale here. About Porter Road: Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers a variety of cuts of prime beef, pork, lamb and chicken, sourced from Kentucky and Tennessee. Its beef is pasture-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, but the company uses no added hormones or antibiotics and the animals are free to roam and graze. You can place a single order or curate a subscription and add or subtract from it whenever you want.

ButcherBox The deal: This is one of the best live meat deals we've found but it's only for new customers. Sign up for a ButcherBox delivery and you'll two 5-ounce lobster tails and two 10-ounce ribeye steaks in your box. A reminder that ButcherBox is a subscription service, but you can always pause or cancel at any time. About ButcherBox: ButcherBox is a meat subscription service that offers organic chicken, crate-free pork, wild-caught seafood and its signature Australian beef that is all 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised. (Grass-fed beef is said to be higher in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fatty acids, is often more environmentally friendly since it's pastured and not raised on feedlots, and has a purer beefy taste.) Australian beef is some of the best and most-regulated in the world. Boxes start at $129 per month for 8-11 pounds of meat and go up from there.

The deal: It's Rastelli's Summer Fridays and it amounts to four Faroe Island salmon filets, four pounds of pork strips or four pounds of ground beef when you spend $125 or more. About Rastelli's: Rastelli's started out as a small butcher shop in New Jersey serving its local community, but it's always put a premium on the best meat possible and is driven by a love of good food. Today it ships beef, poultry and seafood across the US from farms that produce responsibly raised meats free of antibiotics, steroids and hormones. And it sources wild-caught and sustainably raised seafood like Faroe Island salmon.

D'artagnan The deal:

Good on orders through Aug 15, just drop promo code GRILL20 in at checkout and you'll get 20% off select grilling cuts. Those include pork shoulder, lamb spare ribs, Berkshire pork ribs and Green Circle certified humane chickens. It's also National Filet Mignon Day but I'm sure you knew that. For Friday only, grab 30% off these grass-fed filets when you buy three or more with promo code BEEF at checkout. About D'Artagnan:

D'Artagnan has been providing quality meats to restaurants and home cooks for more than 30 years. It has a wide selection of rare and classic butcher cuts, charcuterie, poultry and pantry items. If you're looking for a showstopper rack of lamb ribs or hard-to-find cut of beef, D'Artagnan is a good bet. It also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with every purchase.

Crowd Cow The deal: Crowd Cow has a few deals happening but my pick is a buy one get one free deal on racks of St. Louis ribs. That's 14 pounds of ribs for $32. The deal is for "members" (subscribers) only but you can cancel, pause or skip boxes anytime. About Crowd Cow: Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb. There's even a selection of sustainable seafood for anyone craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by the specific cut, type of meat or even by the farm.

Holy Grail Steak Co. The deal: Holy Grail is the king of Wagyu and other super-high-end cuts of beef and pork, and it's got a few deals and promotions happening. If you really want to impress, nab this 12-pound bundle of Wagyu beef on sale for $199 and make the best darn sliders your BBQ guests have ever had. Wagyu is very rich so smaller portions go a long way. About Holy Grail Steak Co.: If you're looking for the very best in beef and have a few extra pennies to spend on good meat, let us introduce you to Holy Grail Steak Co. The newcomer to the high-end meat-delivery game sells the best American-raised Wagyu with a deep portfolio of top A5-grade Japanese Wagyu producers on the planet. This includes ultrarare Hokkaido Snow Beef and beloved Kobe Beef. On the website, you can sift through meat "collections" like Japanese Wagyu, American Wagyu, USDA Prime Black Angus, Akaushi, steak flights and Wagyu burgers.

Omaha Steaks The deal: Omaha Steaks always has a handful of deals and bundles to sort through. Right now, you can score 8 top sirloins for $85 and level up the Sunday grilling situation in a big way. Oh, and you'll get 12 free filet mignon burgers and free shipping when you spend $169 or more. About Omaha Steaks: The OG Omaha Steaks has been in the meat delivery business for as long as I can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though both grain- and grass-fed are offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it has plenty to brag about.

Now playing: Watch this: Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home

More kitchen recommendations