The best meat delivery deals for Fourth of July weekend

Our favorite online butcher services are rolling some seriously tasty Fourth of July meat deals and discounts on quality beef, pork, chicken and seafood. Best of all, these choice cuts are coming straight to your steps with no crowded parking lots or wobbly-wheeled shopping carts required.

In case you've been considering trying an online meat delivery service or signing up for a monthly meat subscription, we broke down the best places to order meat online in 2021. These convenient e-butchers offer home delivery of quality grass-fed, sustainably raised and specialty cuts like Wagyu beef, Berkshire pork, organic chicken and lamb all with just a few mouse clicks, saving you a trip to the store. Many of them have a larger selection than brick-and-mortar butchers too so you can find exactly what you want, often at competitive pricing. For added convenience, sign up for a recurring subscription or keep it to a one-time order and see how you like it.

As we swing into the biggest grilling weekend of the year, you'll find all the popular players vying for your attention with big sales on meat packages and special bundles. From burger and dog boxes to tri-tip sirloin, ribs, roasts and even free Wagyu beef, we rustled up the best meat delivery deals for your backyard barbecue this year. And since meat must ship quickly (for obvious reasons) most orders arrive within two or three days, but check with each individual seller to ensure a timely delivery.

This is one of the best live meat deals we've found but it's only for new customers. You'll get a rack of St. Louis ribs, two ribeye steaks and (not or) two pounds of ground beef for free when you order your first box. A reminder that ButcherBox is a subscription service, but you can always pause or cancel at any time. About ButcherBox:

ButcherBox is a meat subscription service that offers organic chicken, crate-free pork, wild-caught seafood and its signature Australian beef that is all 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised. (Grass-fed beef is said to be higher in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fatty acids, is often more environmentally friendly since it's pastured and not raised on feedlots, and has a purer beefy taste.) Australian beef is some of the best and most-regulated in the world. Boxes start at $129 per month for 8-11 pounds of meat and go up from there.

Porter Road The deal: This limited edition bundle was done in partnership with Cleveland Kitchen, expert fermenters, and arrives just in time for your Fourth of July bash. The BYOBun Kit includes six rich bratwursts, 12 Dry Aged Hot Dogs, a pound of caraway sauerkraut and a pound of roasted garlic kraut. About Porter Road: Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers a variety of cuts of prime beef, pork, lamb and chicken, sourced from Kentucky and Tennessee. Its beef is pasture-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, but the company uses no added hormones or antibiotics and the animals are free to roam and graze. You can place a single order or curate a subscription and add or subtract from it whenever you want.

Good on orders through July 1, just drop promo code SMOKE in at checkout and you'll get 20% off select smoking cuts. Those include pork shoulder, lamb spare ribs, Berkshire pork ribs and Green Circle certified humane chickens. About D'Artagnan:

D'Artagnan has been providing quality meats to restaurants and home cooks for more than 30 years. It has a wide selection of rare and classic butcher cuts, charcuterie, poultry and pantry items. If you're looking for a showstopper rack of lamb ribs or hard-to-find cut of beef, D'Artagnan is a good bet. It also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with every purchase.

Holy Grail is the king of Wagyu and other super-high-end cuts of beef and pork, and it's got a few deals and promotions happening. If you really want to impress, nab this 12-pound bundle of Wagyu beef on sale for $199 and make the best darn sliders your BBQ guests have ever had. Wagyu is very rich so smaller portions go a long way. About Holy Grail Steak Co.:

If you're looking for the very best in beef and have a few extra pennies to spend on good meat, let us introduce you to Holy Grail Steak Co. The newcomer to the high-end meat-delivery game sells the best American-raised Wagyu with a deep portfolio of top A5-grade Japanese Wagyu producers on the planet. This includes ultrarare Hokkaido Snow Beef and beloved Kobe Beef. On the website, you can sift through meat "collections" like Japanese Wagyu, American Wagyu, USDA Prime Black Angus, Akaushi, steak flights and Wagyu burgers.

Crowd Cow has a number of special Fourth of July boxes with all sorts of meats from land and sea. Even better, for a limited time, score three pounds of Wagyu ground beef when you become a "member." Membership essentially means signing up for a subscription, which you can cancel or pause anytime, but keep it live and you'll get discounts on tons of items in the sprawling online meat marketplace. About Crowd Cow:

Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb. There's even a selection of sustainable seafood for anyone craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by the specific cut, type of meat or even by the farm.

Snake River isn't running any special deals, but my pick is a package of five fancy Wagyu hot dogs for $12. That's backyard grilling done right, baby. About Snake River Farms:

Snake River Farms is not a meat subscription service but does offer exceptional dry-aged, USDA prime beef and American Wagyu (think Kobe), known for its marbling, tenderness and big flavor. Cows are sustainably and humanely raised in the Northwest. Snake River also offers heritage Kurobuta Berkshire pork -- a favorite among chefs.

Omaha Steaks always has a handful of deals and bundles to sort through. Right now, you can score 8 top sirloins for $85 and level up the Sunday grilling situation in a big way. Oh, and you'll get 12 free filet mignon burgers and free shipping when you spend $169 or more. About Omaha Steaks:

The OG Omaha Steaks has been in the meat delivery business for as long as I can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though both grain- and grass-fed are offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it has plenty to brag about.

