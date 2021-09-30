The best kitchen gifts for a home chef or foodie

If you've got a foodie or enthusiastic home cook on your list and need the perfect gift, your options are vast. But if you're not as well versed in the culinary arts, it can be daunting to hunt for something a more experienced chef will like. Or use, for that matter.

We've been testing (and tasting) away to find new, interesting and exceptional kitchen gear -- any of which would make a particularly good gift for a chef this holiday. We've given a little background on each, including just why we love them and think they deserve a coveted place in the kitchen, cabinet, pantry or fridge.

Below you'll find gifts for those who love to mix it up in the kitchen, including modern cooking gadgets as well finely made versions of classic kitchen tools. Most of these kitchen and cooking gifts should read a little more thoughtful than your standard-issue cheese basket or bottle of booze (no offense to either), so tuck in your Egyptian linen napkin and feast upon the best gift ideas for a foodie on your shopping list.

Shun Unless the foodie on your list is extremely well versed in knives, it's likely they have a Western chef's knife by default. Those heavier, bulkier knives are great for workhorse chopping but a lighter Japanese-style knife like this Shun 8-inch Classic Chef's knife will be more apt for intricate cuts, fine slicing, dicing and chiffonading. I think it's worthwhile to have one of each in your collection, and this beautiful Shun Classic with Pakkawood handle is as fine as any.

Knife Aid If your foodie already has knives they love but those knives have become dull and useless, treat them to a knife sharpening from Knife Aid. For $59 you can have four blades professionally sharpened. I've used this service and trust me, it'll feel like they're getting four brand-new knives.

Dreamfarm I had a fun time playing with Dreamfarm's innovative cooking utensils earlier this year, most of which made me think, "Duh, why didn't I think of that?" I especially loved the silicone serving spoon that twists into a ladle and rests on a hinge so it doesn't need a spoon rest to keep from dirtying up the counter. I also dug the Chopula, a spatula with one sharp edge so you can chop things up that are already in the pan. Snag a fun and colorful set of five Dreamfarm kitchen utensils for $60. The foodie on your list will definitely thank you, and wonder why they didn't think of these.

Vermicular The Vermicular cast-iron skillet is a wonder to behold and perhaps the best piece of cookware I discovered this year. The Japanese cookware company managed to create a skillet that holds heat just about as well as thick cast iron but weighs a fraction; a 10-inch pan is just 2.4 pounds. The skillet is also very nice to look at if not just a tad fussier to care for than the classic cast iron. It's not a budget buy -- $160 for the pan and another $40 for the striking lid -- but it's one of those kitchen splurges I believe is completely worth the money.

Beast Health A blender might seem like a lame wedding gift, but have a look at the Beast. Any kitchen warrior would be glad to unwrap this mighty machine, which looks like something Apple dreamed up. I've been using the Beast personal blender for the better part of a year. It's simple, intuitive, solidly built and sturdy, and most importantly, it blends incredibly well. This is an elegant upgrade from the NutriBullets and NutriNinjas that came before it.

RawSpiceBar This is another gift for a foodie or home chef that's about as foolproof as it gets. Every chef uses spices, but sometimes we're limited by region or a meager selection at the grocery store. RawSpiceBar opens up a world of exciting spice blends for less than $10 per month, sending freshly ground global spice mixtures to your giftee's home along with recipes ideas to try them with. You can gift a three, six or 12-month subscription or buy a gift card for the person on your list.

Made In You may need different types of cookware depending on what you're making and the results you're after. For searing steaks, burgers, pork chops and other meats, it's hard to beat carbon steel. For one, it holds heat well, getting and staying hotter than Hades, but it's also lighter than cast iron so you can maneuver it over the stovetop easily. Pair this sleek pan with a box of quality cuts of meat from one of our favorite online butchers.

Stella Falone The only problem with this magnificent Stella Falone cutting board is the pangs of guilt you'll feel when you first drop a sharp blade on the perfectly treated West African ebony. Fear not, it can withstand the wear and tear of daily cooking and still make a stunning vessel on which to serve your cheese and charcuterie. The gorgeous, dark boards are handmade from the same Cameroonian ebony wood used to make Taylor guitars. In the spirit of leaving the Earth better than they found it, founder Bob Taylor and his team have planted over 15,000 ebony trees in West Africa since 2016. That's many more than they've used to make guitars and cutting boards. The reversible board comes in two sizes, at $129 for the small and $199 for the large. Both are sold directly through the Stella Falone website. Stella Falone offers two-day shipping for just $25.

Amazon Sous vide is nothing new, but the sleek Breville takes the technique to another level. Not only is cooking gourmet food with this setup faster and more efficient than with similar gadgets, but it's also half the size of the typical setup. It's a must-buy for the home chef with limited space.