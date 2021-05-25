The best kitchen and cookware deals right now

Deal Savings Price

















Show more (6 items)

Who doesn't love a deal? Especially kitchen or cookware deals that make cooking, chopping, blending and baking that much easier. The best deals on kitchen gear and cookware are often fleeting so we're keeping tabs on the biggest discounts and daily deals the web has to offer.

Read more: The best meal kit sign-up offers and new-customer deals

Certain small appliances, cookware and kitchen gadgets tend to go on sale more than others but we're hawking all the big retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Macy's, Target, Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table and others to make sure nothing slips through the cracks. Keep an eye out for pric drops on Instant Pots, air fryers and Keurig coffee machines along with discounts on Vitamix blenders, stainless steel and nonstick cookware, handy kitchen gadgets, kitchen knives and more.

Below you'll find the best kitchen and cookware deals available right now. And check back often as we'll be updating this list with the latest and greatest bargains the internet has to offer.

Blendtec While Vitamix may be the darling of the home blender world, Blendtec is not far behind with regard to power and performance. If you know where to look you can get one for quite a bit cheaper, too. Speaking of which, Home Depot currently has a very powerful Blendtec Classic 570 down to $190 for Cyber Monday. That's cheaper than you'll find it anywhere else and about as cheap as you'll find a Blendtec blender, period.

Staub Casseroles, pasta bakes, holiday cobblers: You name it and this Staub ceramic baking dish will make the perfect home for it. Staub is not normally a budget brand but $30 for this sturdy ceramic baker is very much in our wheelhouse.

When you sign up for the popular wine subscription service, Winc will start you off with a seriously good deal on bottles of vino. You'll save a flat $30 on your first Winc order or bag four bottles for $30. Even more fun, the brand gets right inside your head with an in-depth palate analysis to find the best bottles for you before you build your box of wine.

If you can't decide between buying an air fryer, a slow cooker or a pressure cooker, Ninja would like you to know you don't have to. This advanced Ninja 6.5-quart multicooker can pressure-cook, air-fry, boil and slow-cook, and has become a popular kitchen sidekick of late. It has 8 quarts of cooking capacity and intuitive controls for easy meal-making.

Williams Sonoma This Staub 4-quart cocotte (Dutch oven) is down to just $210. Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware, and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. This is a major deal on a fine piece of cookware, perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. The rustic pot is available in select colors at the low price.

Instant Pot Still don't own an Instant Pot or easy digital pressure cooker? Well, price is no longer an obstacle since Best Buy has the top-rated knockoff, the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, for just $35. That's one the lowest price I've ever seen for any cooker of this size. Shipping will run you $6 unless you opt for in-store pickup or bring your cart total to at least $35.

Lodge If you cook steaks and burgers but get a little sad as grill season slips through your fingers, you definitely need some cast iron. It holds heat and imparts a real sear on meats better than anything else and when it comes to cast iron, Lodge is one of the best.

KitchenAid KitchenAid makes the best stand mixers in the game and this is one of it's most powerful model. The bowl-lift mixer includes a coated flat beater, a power knead attachment, a spiral dough hook and a wire whip, along with the stainless-steel bowl. There are more than 10 attachments (sold separately) that'll turn this bona fide kitchen workhorse into a food grinder, an ice cream maker, a veggie spiralizer and more. This Pro stand mixer is certified refurbished and not new but considering how well these appliances hold up over time, you should be getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Keurig This Keurig model strikes a nice balance between not being too bulky and still having a spacious reservoir -- 52 ounces -- that you won't be cursing it out for having to refill it every day. It's down to $80 at Best Buy and available in five colors, including a very bright teal. As with any Keurig, it'll brew any one of the hundreds of coffee, tea, chai and hot cocoa pods available from roasters far and wide. The strong brew setting is perfect if you plan on icing down your tea or coffee.

Keurig Clocking in at less than 5 inches wide, the slim automatic pod coffee maker will fit virtually anywhere. It takes pods from any of the hundreds of brands that have made their drinks compatible with Keurig, from small indie roasters to bigger outfits such as Dunkin' and Starbucks. Because of its 46-ounce reservoir, it's slightly deeper than the K-Mini, but otherwise, the dimensions are essentially the same. Best Buy will ship it for free or you can choose no-contact in-store pickup and grab it later today.

Lodge Enameled cast iron provides the much-coveted combination of heat retention and even heat distribution, making it perfect for braising meats and slow-cooking sauces, stews and soups. The sturdy enamel coating is easy to clean and safe to use on any cooktop or with any heat source. Lodge is one of the oldest American cookware companies, and its 5.5-quart signature Dutch oven is priced as low as we've seen it this year. It's available in cherry red or royal blue and ships for free.

More food and kitchen gifts