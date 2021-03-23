The best Keurig deals right now: Save $40 on the Keurig K-Slim right now

Deal Savings Price









If you're on the hunt for a Keurig coffee maker to help to cut precious seconds off your caffeine routine, one of the brand's most popular models -- the -- is currently (normally $110) at Best Buy. At less than five inches wide, the K-Slim fits in just about anywhere and it scores high marks in buyer reviews making this an excellent deal for a truly no-fuss Keurig pod coffee maker.

Despite the many competitor brands, Keurig remains the most popular choice when it comes to easy, no-fuss coffee systems, producing tasty mugs of java, tea and other hot beverages in just seconds. That means no grinding, no measuring, no waiting and no cleanup. Starting to see the appeal? We've hunted down the very best deals on Keurig from around the web.

Keurig The K-Slim is a popular Keurig model because it's compact -- hence the slim -- but still has a backup reservoir so you don't have to refill it every time you want to make a fresh cup -- albeit a small reservoir. We've seen this model drop down to $60 before but rarely goes lower than that so this is a good opportunity to snag the sleek pod coffee maker. Plus, the sale price includes free shipping.

Keurig The K-Mini is exactly that -- mini -- so it won't take up much space in your kitchen and makes a super quick cup when you need it. This model was created in collaboration with interior design and style superstar Jonathan Adler and it's currently $30 off on Keurig.com. Worth noting that it only has a single-serving water reservoir and so may not be the perfect fit for a home with lots of coffee drinkers or a heavily trafficked office break room. But if saving space is most important for, say, an RV, dorm room, small apartment or kitchen, this might be the Keurig you want. The push-button coffee machine takes K-Cup pods (sold separately) and its strength adjustment functionality leaves you in control.

Keurig This is one of the best Keurig models for a home with multiple coffee drinkers. It has a large and removable 52-ounce water reservoir, multiple brew size options and a strong brew function -- great for iced coffee or espresso-style drinks. This is about as low as you're going to see the K-Select drop save for a few very rare occasions and flash sales.

Keurig According to our deep-state sources, this is as low as the Keurig K-Elite has dropped. What's so elite about it you ask? The large model boasts a 75-ounce reservoir so you can brew morning after morning without having to refill. It's also got five brew settings including a strong brew mode for espresso-style drinks and another for iced coffee. Perfect timing, right? The Best Buy deal is for the K-Elite in brushed silver only and it ships for free. Amazon and Walmart have both matched the model and have it in brushed gold if you prefer that hue.

