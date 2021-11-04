Best Keurig deals on now: Grab a $35 K-Compact or the K-Latte for $60

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

The best Keurig deals for early Black Friday include the easy and trim today at Walmart. I think I've spent more than that on a run to Starbucks for two.

Indeed, buying coffee from the shops can be a pricey affair. Spring for lattes and cappuccinos and the prices go up even more. If your monthly barista bill has ballooned a bit more than you'd hoped, grab an easy pod coffee-maker with a milk frother sidekick and make your fancy drinks at home. It's during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

The K-Latte is one of the best Keurig deals on right now but it's not the only one. The smaller with a 36-ounce reservoir is (red color), and the compact at Best Buy. Oh, and you'll need pods for your new Keurig, right? Good news: We found a slew of (24) for under $12 when you have them auto-delivered each month. That's less than 50 cents a cup for piping hot coffee whenever you need it.

Read on for the best Keurig deals from around the web.

Keurig The K-Compact lives up to its name clocking in at just 15 inches high and under 12 inches wide. It's still got a 36-ounce reservoir so you don't have to refill continuously and it brews in three sizes. This is an all-time low for the slim and trim pod coffee machine.

Keurig The K-Mini is actually even slimmer than the Compact at less than 5 inches wide. Perfect for your desk, home office, dorm or an RV. Note that it only makes one cup at a time (no reservoir). It's down $40 at Target through Saturday.

Keurig Brew super simple cups of java with one push of a button. Then, turn your quick-brew into a fancy coffee house creation with the milk frother sidekick that comes with this Keurig. It's marked down $30 today during Best Buy's big early Black Friday sale. The coffee shot setting produces concentrated coffee similar to espresso so you can make authentic lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites all day.

Keurig The K-Slim will fit just about anywhere and it has a reservoir so you don't have to refill after every brew. This is the perfect model for a smaller kitchen, office, dorm or RV. It's down $40 right now at Best Buy.

Keurig This is one of the best Keurig models for a home with multiple coffee drinkers. It has a large and removable 52-ounce water reservoir, multiple brew sizes and a strong brew function -- great for iced coffee or espresso-style drinks. This is also a good price for this particular model.

Keurig The Keurig K-Elite has more options for customizing your morning brew, including five size selections for choosing how much coffee you want to make. A strong brew option is available to give you the boldest flavors, and you can use the Iced option to make iced coffee for a refreshing alternative. And if you're always wondering whether you forgot to turn off some appliance, you won't have that issue with the K-Elite. It shuts down automatically 2 hours after its last brew.

Green Mountain Coffee If you've got the Keurig already and just need pods, there's a whole mess of Green Mountain Coffee K-Cups on sale via Keurig.com. You can score a 24-pack for just over $11 when you choose monthly auto-delivery. The coffee pods are available in a bunch of roasts and flavors including French Vanilla, Dark Magic and Breakfast Blend.

Read more: The best coffee subscriptions and monthly clubs