A 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova is just $50, down to the lowest price we've seen

Summer 2021 already feels like one of the hottest ever, and turning on the stovetop or oven only makes things steamier. Luckily, you have options for avoiding both when making dinner during these dog days, and one of them is the widely loved Instant Pot. Right now, one of the multicooker brand's most current models, the is in a 3-quart size. That's the same price we saw it drop for Prime Day and ties the lowest price we've seen for the compact handy kitchen sidekick that'll make easy and excellent dinners without turning your kitchen into a steam room.

If you're not familiar, the Instant Pot is a multicooker that functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer and warmer, with a sauté mode so you can make tender meats like brisket, beef stew, shredded chicken and pulled pork from start to finish. Instant Pot keeps all the food securely inside the pot with a safe-locking lid. It'll deliver easy meals that taste like they've taken hours to make but in a fraction of the time, so it's no surprise that they continue to be one of the hottest small kitchen appliances. That's also why we continue to track Instant Pot deals to help you find the best possible price.

Wondering how to spot a multicooker deal? Instant Pots come in more variations than laptops, it seems, and pricing is often all over the map. The main rule: $60 to $70 is the sweet spot for a 6-quart Instant Pot and anything lower than that means we're venturing into all-time-low territory. For a 3-quart model -- perfect for one to three people -- anything under $60 is a solid deal. Most Instant Pots come in 3-, 6- and 8-quart sizes, with the 6-quart models being the most popular for families. For a single person or even a couple, you could easily get away with a 3-quart.

The Duo Nova has a few more features than the original Duo but is still an ideal first model for a multicooker novice. The Duo Nova combines seven appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer and yogurt maker. The 3-quart size is perfect if you're cooking for two or three, and $50 is a tasty price.

Williams Sonoma If you already have an Instant Pot, you can buy the Crisp Lid by itself and it's on sale right now. This specialized lid turns your Instant Pot into an air fryer and we found that it works pretty well. The attachment usually goes for $90 but it's down to $75 at Target.

Instant Pot The Viva appears to be an offshoot of the popular Duo model with the addition of sous vide and cake-making (!) options, according to Instantpotology. It features 15 cook settings: soup, meat/stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, sauté, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, warm and yogurt. Again, 6 quarts is the most popular size: It's large enough to cook for groups but not so huge that you'll find it difficult to store. It also has OverHeat Protection, a safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking.

Insignia This Insignia multicooker does all the key things an Instant Pot does, but you'll pay a third of the price. It also scores high marks in a whopping 3,000-plus verified purchase reviews, so don't stress if you're not as familiar with the brand name. We've done the digging and this discounted multicooker checks out.

